The Plymouth event is July 28-29
The buzz for Plymouth’s annual Live at the Hilde, which is set to return July 28-29, is getting louder thanks to the announcement of this year’s performers.
This year, country singer Lauren Alaina will kick off the weekend concerts with guest Monique Smaz on Friday, July 28. The following day, pop star Andy Grammer will perform with a special guest still to be announced.
Patricia McLean, the CEO of Sue McLean & Associates, who is helping put on the event, shared that this will be the ninth year the all-female company has partnered with the city of Plymouth to put on the Live at the Hilde concert series.
“Every year we strive to deliver a lineup that has a little something for everyone,” McLean shared. “As a long-time independent concert promoter in the Minneapolis market, SMA has worked to build the stunning Hilde Performance Center outdoor amphitheater as an outdoor concert venue for national headlining acts. It is a great place to experience outdoor live music for the artists and fans.”
McLean said the booking process for big names such as Grammer, Alaina, last year’s Gary Clark Jr. and Kelsea Ballerini, and many others, is not a quick turnaround and takes almost a year of careful planning.
Much the same, the city of Plymouth needs time to organize its end of the event. Typically, Live at the Hilde features food trucks and drink vendors in addition to the concert, and requires help from the Plymouth Public Safety Department for security.
Ticket sales began April 14, and are currently open to the public, beginning at $40. On the days of the shows, doors will open at 5 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about Live at the Hilde and this year’s events, visit suemclean.com/hilde or plymouthmn.gov.
