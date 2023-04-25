1
Buy Now

A huge crowd gathers for the 2022 Live at the Hilde.

The Plymouth event is July 28-29

The buzz for Plymouth’s annual Live at the Hilde, which is set to return July 28-29, is getting louder thanks to the announcement of this year’s performers.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments