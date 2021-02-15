After nearly 34 years with the City of Plymouth, Communications Director Helen LaFave will retire Friday, Feb. 26.
She was hired in April 1987 as the city’s first communicator. At the time, Councilmember Jim Willis was Plymouth’s city manager.
“He selected me for the job and it was a stroke of unbelievable good fortune,” she said. “It started me on a satisfying and gratifying career path that I have truly loved.
The Sun Sailor asked LaFave to reflect on that gratifying career. Here are her remarks.
What are some of the major ways your job in communications has evolved in that time?
When I started, city communications was in its infancy. Plymouth was a trailblazer. It was one of only three cities with a position dedicated to communications – and it reflected Plymouth’s commitment to transparency and desire to engage community members as the city as grew.
As the first person to hold the job, I was able to shape my role and work with city leadership to establish a communications program. It was a bit daunting as there were not any models to follow, but I am proud of what we established and how we have built upon that foundation.
In the 1980s, the city only had a handful of “word processors” so my most trusty communications tools were an IBM Selectric typewriter, 35 mm film camera (that required film be developed) and dictaphone.
Of course, current technologies didn’t exist – no websites, social media, community engagement platforms or online survey tools. Instead, we relied on a newsletter, city cable television channel, news release, which were mailed to the media – including the two weekly newspapers. To garner resident feedback, the city conducted a biannual telephone survey – which gave us benchmarks for city services that we could compare survey-to-survey.
The immediacy and interactivity of today’s technology is light-years away from when I started. With an expansive website and eight social media platforms, plus eNotifications, FlashVote, Alert Plymouth and other digital tools, we can reach residents quickly and also receive regular feedback. During the pandemic, these tools have been especially valuable as the situation has been so fluid.
What will you miss the most?
I’m going to miss it all – I’ve had an embarrassment of riches. I’m really going to miss being immersed in the daily workings of a leading city – and working with stellar professionals, mayors, community members and more who helped Plymouth do some amazing things.
And I’ll really miss being energized and inspired by my communications team. They are talented, dedicated and hardworking – and each is a delightful person.
Any retirement plans?
Retirement will be a work-in-progress. First and foremost, I want to slow down and enjoy the richness of spending time with my family and friends. Other than that, travel is on the horizon and I also expect that I’ll find ways to give back as a volunteer.
Additional comments?
I have never lost sight of the privilege I have had to work in public service – and to do so in Plymouth. I have always believed in the power of government to make a difference and build community. More than three decades later, that belief has not been shaken. I have seen it firsthand and I have been lucky enough to help tell that story.
