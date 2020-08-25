Amanda Laden, a teacher at Wayzata High School, is a recipient of a 2020 WEM Outstanding Educator Award, an honor that is accompanied by a $15,000 award.
Laden is being honored with an Academic Challenge Coach Award, which recognizes teachers who are exemplary coaches of student teams that participate and compete in academic challenges approved by the Minnesota Academic League Council.
Laden has been teaching and coaching for 21 years and currently teaches biology and human anatomy. In addition to teaching, Laden coaches Science Bowl. Laden led the Wayzata Science Bowl team to the 2019 National Championship in Washington D.C. Laden works to create an environment of inclusion, finding ways for all students to be involved without competing directly. Some students keep score, others help with evaluations or setting up for the invitational. This has enabled a record number of students to participate in Science Bowl, continue learning science and contribute to the team. Laden said, “Sometimes just being able to be around others who love science is all it takes to make a club welcoming and strong.”
Additionally, she also runs an honors mentor connection class (a year-round research-for-credit course for upperclassmen) where she teaches career skills such as conducting informational interviews, writing formal messages and composing professional reports.
“She refuses to accept the status quo and is constantly and actively working to make Wayzata High School better for all,” said associate principal, Greg Sowden. “This effort and drive reveals itself professionally and reflects tremendous spirit. The students and staff with whom Amanda has associated with are better as a result of knowing her.”
Educators are first nominated for the award program by students, parents, colleagues or community members. Those who accept the nomination provide additional information for consideration by Synergy & Leadership Exchange and a selection panel, which reviews and ranks the nominees. In addition to the six statewide honorees, additional educators have been selected as regional honorees for 2020.
Info: synergyexchange.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.