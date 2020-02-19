Know the Truth, a substance use prevention program, returned Feb. 14 to Wayzata High School.
The program is from Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, a Minneapolis-based addiction treatment center. Throughout four sessions during the school day, health class students were invited to hear from young adults who shared personal stories of their struggles with addiction. According to the organization, the peer-to-peer approach is meant to help the message resonate with high school students.
Presenters will speak to more than 160 high schools and middle schools throughout the state during the school year, reaching an estimated 60,000 students. According to Know the Truth, this is critical because 90% of adults who struggle with substance use started smoking, drinking or using illicit substances before age 18.
Each presentation covers the four most common gateway drugs: alcohol, marijuana, tobacco and pills.
In the 2018-2019 school year, Know the Truth updated its curriculum to incorporate more information on the dangers of vaping.
Using an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette or e-cig) product is commonly called vaping. E-cigarettes work by heating a liquid to produce an aerosol that users inhale into their lungs. The liquid can contain nicotine, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabinoid (CBD) oils and other substances and additives.
The organization said more than 40% of high school students have reported that they’ve tried vaping, a number that has been steadily increasing over the years.
The program at Wayzata High featured a current client of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge and two graduates of the treatment center.
One of the presenters was 23-year-old Isabelle Vogel.
Vogel, who was born in India and came to Minnesota when she was 9 months old after being adopted.
Vogel said she can remember feeling depressed, sad and confused as early as seventh grade, that it’s been an essential step coming to understand that her substance abuse is closely tied to her mental health.
After getting her driver’s license at 16, she began hanging out with young adults, some who drank alcohol and smoked cigarettes and marijuana. After being offered marijuana by one of her friends, she soon found herself smoking a few days a week. By her junior year, she was smoking every day, she said.
Vogel had also started attending a postsecondary enrollment options program in downtown Minneapolis.
“I thought because I was maintaining my GPA and all my extracurriculars, that gave me the freedom then to smoke as much weed as I wanted to,” she said.
It wasn’t long before Vogel’s mom found marijuana in her purse. Her parents decided to pull her out of her classes and sent her to a public high school where her parents could more closely monitor her.
“That made me so angry,” Vogel said. “I went into this new school with a victim mentality.”
Starting at the new school was difficult, she said, and it was hard to focus. A new friend suggested Vogel try some of her prescription Adderall.
“When she offered it to me I genuinely think she was trying to help me,” Vogel said. “I don’t think it was her intention to derail me in any way. But when I took those pills – because I’m not prescribed them and I don’t need them – I got high, and I loved it right away.”
She began skipping school and buying Adderall from other students.
“I ended up failing all my classes,” she said. “I just didn’t show up.”
During her senior year, the police showed up to a party where she and her friends were using drugs and drinking alcohol. Police quickly spotted Vogel’s bag of Adderall and she was arrested for possession of a narcotic and taken to a police station. Later that night, she overdosed, after attempt to destroy the evidence by taking all of the pills, and was taken to the hospital.
“And I still told myself that I didn’t have a problem,” she said.
After turning 18, she left home and continued to abuse pills. She also moved in with a guy she was dating who sold marijuana.
After losing their place to live and facing the reality of becoming homeless, Vogel decided to enter treatment.
Months later, sober and feeling more stable, Vogel decided to leave treatment and went to where her boyfriend was staying. She soon discovered that he and his roommate had started selling and shooting meth. Two weeks later, Vogel relapsed and began using meth, which she said gave her the same high as pills.
“That took me down a really dark road. I ended up homeless at one point on the streets of south Minneapolis,” she said. “As long as I was getting high, I really didn’t care.”
Vogel and her boyfriend stole to support their habit until he was arrested and went to jail.
“I convinced myself that shooting up and being with him was my problem, and if I just stopped doing those things I could still use responsibly,” she said.
After breaking up with her boyfriend, finding employment and a place to live in St. Paul, Vogel kept using pills.
But things came crashing down in early 2018, Vogel said, when she went into a psychosis, which is a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with reality. It can be caused by a health condition, medications or drug use.
“I was seeing things that weren’t there. I was hearing things that weren’t there. I thought people were following me,” she said. “I thought everyone was trying to hurt me.”
Vogel said she was in and out of the psychiatric ward a handful of times over the course of seven months.
“When I came out, I was really broken,” she said. “I knew I needed help.”
Vogel entered into the treatment program at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, which helped her become sober and assist her with mental health therapy, she said.
“They helped me do a lot of introspective work. … It sounds really basic, but it all comes back to those feelings that I was having in seventh and eighth grade,” she said. “I should have just told someone. I should have just opened up and said to someone that I was feeling that way.”
Today, Vogel is 18 months sober and telling her story to high school students as a way to let students know that it’s OK to speak up about what they might be feeling.
To learn more about Know the Truth, visit knowthetruthmn.org.
