The candidates for House Districts 44A discussed the key issues facing the Minnesota Legislature during a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters. Candidates for 44A, which represents the northwest portion of Plymouth, are Perry Nouis (R-Plymouth) and incumbent Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth).
This is a portion of the questions asked by the forum’s moderator, Melissa Musliner of the League’s Wayzata-Plymouth chapter.
How do you plan to address Minnesota’s budget shortfall? Please discuss specific solutions.
Nouis attributed the problems on the revenue side of the budget are due to the mismanagement of the COVID-19 response by the governor to shut down businesses.
“Everything is going to be on the table, there’s no way to get around it,” Nouis said, noting he will look at cutting existing expenses in government program versus raising taxes. “I am going to protect taxpayers as much as I possibly can.”
Klevorn explained the budget as being a three-legged stool, which includes revenue from taxes, spending within the biennium and tax expenditures, discounts and credits “that have been given during times when we were flush.”
“It’s important to step back, use our tools, be rational, but systemic disinvestment in our state and in our families than in our schools, is something that we have seen as a dramatic failure,” she said. “Look at your crumbling infrastructures, look at your underfunded schools.”
The Police Accountability and Reform Act that was passed earlier this year received bipartisan support. What, if any, next steps would you prioritize?
Nouis said people need to support police, noting the problems are isolated not systemic.
“Cops are the good guys,” he said, noting the vast majority are terrific and hard-working.
“They’re doing dangerous work, we need to appreciate that,” he said.
Klevorn suggested alleviating the chronic stress officers are under is one thing that can be done, as well as proper funding for training along with gun violence prevention measures.
“We also have to give our cities the opportunity to remove officers with poor performance, and also to know an officer’s background before the decision to hire is made,” she said.
What is your energy policy? What place do renewable energy sources have in Minnesota?
Klevorn said she supports renewable energy including solar and wind, along with the use of more electric vehicles.
She also said she is looking forward to continuing to work on the Forever Green Initiative, which supports the use of cover crops to develop new biofuels, which are better for the environment. They help also “with keeping our soil healthy, and our water and streams healthy,” she said.
Nouis said while wind and solar can help alleviate and contribute to energy needs, “I think we’re kidding ourselves if we think we’re going to do away with fossil fuels.” He added that maybe in 30 or 40 years, solar and wind will be a better answer than they are today.
The economic impact of COVID-19 is likely to have a greater impact on housing instability and homelessness, especially as the weather turns colder. What can the Legislature do to address these issues?
“Housing affordability is a major problem all across our state, not just in the metro region,” Klevorn said. “And COVID has laid bare really serious problems.”
She talked about the importance of passing the bonding bill to help jump-start the economy and get more people working again in addition to working for some protections, for landlords, renters and homeowners “to figure out how we help them recover from this COVID crisis,” she said.
Nouis contributed the housing instability to the COVID-19 restrictions and the stay-at-home order.
“I think that the governor’s decision to force the closure of businesses throughout the state and for 600,000 Minnesotans onto unemployment has had a major impact on people’s ability to afford their rents and pay their bills,” he said.
While he agreed with the governor initially, Nouis said after three or four weeks, the data didn’t support the continued closures.
“And so I think the problem wouldn’t be nearly as dire if he loosened up a bit,” he said.
To watch the full forum, visit https://youtu.be/lyRVo-eFCbY.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.