Nikkolette Krumheuer, owner of Nikkolette’s Macarons off Highway 169 North in Plymouth, has created a hub for other local makers to grow and thrive.
Krumheuer started MSP Kitchenery, in conjunction with her macaron business, in 2019. She knew she wouldn’t need the entire kitchen for her cookie start-up and wanted to provide an opportunity for other makers to have access to commercial kitchen space.
The cooperative kitchen space is now home to more than a dozen small business entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industries.
From the onset, her focus for MSP Kitchenery has been on makers from the farmers market vendors specializing in small batches to those who have grown into larger markets and sell products to local grocers or liquor stores.
When starting out, a lot of makers don’t need a large kitchen space or a lot of time to warrant a space of their own, Krumheuer explained.
“You don’t necessarily want to put the investment in the space to do a full build-out if you are newer and you’re trying to grow and prove your concept,” she said. “So, this is the perfect way to start off.”
A shared kitchen also creates a space where new business owners can share ideas.
It creates a “fun little family of entrepreneurs,” she noted.
Krumheuer purchased the former catering kitchen space from her father, Byron Korus, who owned and operated ChuckWagon Catering out of the space before selling the business in 2019.
It can be a challenge to find a good commercial kitchen that meets one’s needs and isn’t cost-prohibitive, which was the case for Craft & Vine Picklery owner Andrew Hormann of Minnetonka.
Hormann makes cold-pack pickles, which are available at local brewers, such as Luce Line Brewery in Plymouth and Unmapped Brewing in Minnetonka, as well as local grocers like Lund & Byerlys and selected Kowalskis.
“There’s a lot of underlying costs that just makes it easier to work out of here right now,” he said.
The shared kitchen has four zones and accommodates up to four makers at one time. In addition, there is refrigerator, freezer and storage space for products and ingredients.
Krumheuer has it set up as a monthly membership, where makers pay to have 24-7 access to the space and then pay for each hour they are there and any storage space they need. For example, some people don’t need a refrigerator or freezer, only dry storage space.
Also, some makers are only seasonal, such as No Milk Cold Brew, which sells vegan coffee and cookies at the Hopkins Farmers Market.
Joe Zimmerley, of Dayton and the owner of Summer Lakes Beverage, was the first maker to rent space from Krumheuer.
He and his wife, Alissa, make two cocktail mixes, Bootleg and Luna Paloma, made with all-natural, fresh ingredients and no preservatives. The mixes can be found at Haskell’s, Liquor Boy and FreshThyme Market.
As a start-up, Zimmerley said it’s important to have a flexible, financially feasible space where one can create a consistent product without a lot of extra overhead that can come with owning a building.
The facility has also adapted to their needs as their business continues to grow.
A complete list of the entrepreneurs can be found online at mspkitchenery.com.
At this point, MSP Kitchenery is at capacity. Krumheuer has purchased a second commercial kitchen in St. Paul, with plans to open this summer, alongside her second location.
More about Nikkolette’s Macarons
As one who has always loved baking desserts for family gatherings, Krumheuer started making macarons in 2013. These sweet treats are ganache-filled cookies made with almond flour, not to be confused with macaroons, which are made with coconut.
“French Macarons are super tricky to make, so I took it as a challenge,” she said, noting she would have batch after batch fail, but kept at it until she succeeded.
“After seven years, I still have batches that fail,” she said with a chuckle.
At first, she was only making macarons at the request of family and friends and for special events and holidays.
Soon, the sweets became a full-time gig.
With a degree in mathematics, Krumheuer worked in the corporate world before quitting her job to start Nikkolette’s Macarons in 2019.
Since then, the business has been growing with both pre-orders and walk-ins, where customers can choose between the 16 flavors, including dark chocolate, strawberry shortcake, marshmallow, lemon and pistachio.
“We can hardly keep up,” she said, noting one of the most popular flavors is pink Champagne - white chocolate ganache with a hint of champagne.
They even have special Easter flavors, including grape jelly bean.
When asked what sets her macarons apart, Krumheuer said it’s the filling.
Instead of the traditional buttercream, she uses a higher-quality dark or white ganache, making them a little less sweet in comparison.
Macarons are also naturally gluten-free.
In 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions, corporate and special events such as weddings and showers ceased, though her mail orders – which now are nationwide – picked up.
“People have really supported local, which we really appreciate,” she said.
As restrictions ease, weddings, corporate and special events are slowly starting to come back, “so that is good,” she added.
Nikkolette’s Macarons is at 3425 Highway 169 N. Retail hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information and to pre-order, visit nikkolettesmacarons.com or call 651-334-8821.
