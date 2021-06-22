It was a perfect summer evening for the return of the Kids ‘n Cops Fun Shoot, an annual clay target event that pairs members of the Wayzata High School Clay Target League with Plymouth Police officers.
Eight members of the team teamed up with five police officers and two firefighters at the Plymouth Gun Club June 15 for a fun evening of clay target shooting and fellowship.
“It’s just a chance to get some interaction between the youth shooters ... and police officers,” said Tom Fox, spokesperson for the club.
It was also great to be able to host the event after taking last year off due to the pandemic, he noted.
The club began the event in 2016 as a way to show appreciation to the law enforcement community.
The Plymouth Gun Club is also where the high school sport originated with a team of six from Orono High School in 2001 and some senior members of the club. It became one of the fastest-growing high school sports, Fox noted.
Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said the event is another way that officers can connect with the community and local students.
“It’s just a good way to bring a great sport together, bring people together to just have some fun outside,” Fadden said.
“It’s nice out, we’re able to shoot some trap and have some friendly competition,” he said, though admitting the officers don’t typically score as well as their high school teammates.
But it’s all in good fun, he said, recognizing that it’s not often the case. Most often, when police are interacting with people, it’s due to an emergency.
“This is just one of those opportunities where we can get together and have a conversation and just enjoy some fun company,” Fadden said.
Officers were also teamed up with some of the best in the state.
This year’s team from Wayzata was the top in the conference in both skeet and trap.
Four of the team’s shooters also made the top 100 of the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League tournament, in which teams shoot for five weeks through the end of May.
Three males from WHS - Davis Hay and Nathan Schultz were at the top for skeet, with Nick Balster tying for third. WHS also had the top three females in the conference - Madi Schultz, Anna Nelson and Anna Winkel.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.