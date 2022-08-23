The former mayor chosen to temporarily represent Ward 2
At the Aug. 16 meeting of the Plymouth city council, the vacancy of Ward 2 Council Member Nick Roehl was filled. Former Plymouth mayor Kelli Slavik was chosen to fill the seat, despite council hesitation to her appointment.
At the Aug. 16 meeting, the council was given two options to address the empty seat. One was to leave the seat open until the Nov. 8 election, with the winner sworn in Nov. 15 to serve the rest of the term.
Another option was to appoint someone for the remainder of Roehl’s term by appointing an eligible person agreed upon by the council, or through an application process. If the council chose to take this route, they were given 60 days to appoint an eligible person.
Mayor Jeff Wosje told the council he had received word from Slavik that she would “be willing to fill the [Ward 2] term” until the time of the election, at which point she would “step down” and allow the winner of the election to be immediately seated. Wosje said the appeal of this choice would be to seat someone immediately and have a full council, while also being able to seat the winner of the election as soon as they are chosen.
City Attorney Soren Mattick made sure the council was aware that, if they chose this option, Slavik would be expected to step down on the honor system. “She would have to resign, it wouldn’t happen automatically,” Mattick said. “If she wanted to put the other person in, she would have to step down.”
Some council members had hesitations about choosing Slavik for the role.
“There’s still the issue of, do the people of Ward 2 want the person we’re selecting? They may or may not. So, I think it’s better to leave it to the voters to pick who the representative is,” Council Member Jim Davis said. Davis voiced his discomfort with trusting Slavik to step down, saying “there’s no such thing as a politician who never changes their mind.”
Council Member Ned Carroll raised concern about Slavik’s eligibility, as the Ward 2 council member must live in Ward 2, and Slavik “has an Arizona property, and she has a property in Northern Minnesota.” Mayor Wosje confirmed Slavik is a Plymouth resident.
Council Members Jim Prom, Ned Carroll and Alise McGregor agreed that it didn’t seem necessary to appoint someone to the empty Ward 2 seat. “I think it’s a lot of disruption,” McGregor said. “It’s a very short amount of time, and I think our council can navigate the next five meetings until the person that wins gets on the council.”
However, after Wosje discussed the value of having a seven-person council, for tie-breaking purposes, and said he thinks Slavik has “the highest integrity” and trusts her to step down, some council members changed their minds.
Prom said, “since the majority of the Ward 2 members of the council think that it’s important, I guess I could switch my vote.” McGregor quickly seconded Prom’s sentiment.
In the end, Davis maintained his opposition to Slavik’s appointment, Carroll hesitantly changed his vote to yes, and the rest of the council members voted in favor.
