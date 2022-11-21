Peterson took the oath on Nov. 15, after being recently elected
At the Nov. 15 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, Julie Peterson was sworn in as the Ward 2 Plymouth City Council Member after Kelli Slavik resigned from the position.
Peterson’s immediate appointment after the recent election is the result of a special scenario. Former Ward 2 Councilmember Nick Roehl had resigned his seat earlier this year after moving. Following his resignation, former Plymouth mayor Slavik was appointed by the council to fill the Ward 2 seat temporarily until a new candidate was elected on Nov. 8.
Peterson took the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting, with some of her family members present. She immediately began her service on the council following her appointment.
“Congratulations Councilmember Peterson on your election win, and now your appointment onto the council,” said Mayor Jeff Wosje.
“As they say, there’s no rest for the weary,” he added jokingly. “Going right from an election a week ago onto the city council.”
Councilmember Ned Carroll also offered his congratulations. “Welcome to the council. You’re going to be a great addition,” he said, explaining that after Julie and her son had previously made an appearance before the council, he had offered his encouragement for Peterson to run for office “when the time was available”.
Peterson (Ward 2) along with Julie Pointner (Ward 4) and Clark Gregor (At-Large) recently won the election to the Plymouth City Council. Pointer and Gregor will be sworn in to new terms starting in January.
Peterson will serve the remainder of Roehl’s term on the Plymouth City Council through December, and then begin a four-year term in January.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.