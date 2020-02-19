Jake's Plymouth

(SUN PHOTO BY KRISTEN MILLER)

Jake’s City Grille in Plymouth will close Friday, Feb. 21.

After this week, Jake’s City Grille will no longer be open in Plymouth.

Chelsea Johnson, a manager at the Highway 55 location, confirmed the restaurant was closing because it hasn’t been “doing great” and will no longer be in business after Friday, Feb. 21. Johnson also stated that the lot has been sold, but did not have any information on the purchaser or what would go in its place.

Plymouth city officials haven’t received any applications for future development at this time.

Customers who have purchased or received gift cards can use them at the Maplewood location, Johnson noted.

The restaurant owner, the Jacob Restaurant Group, was contacted, but did not respond to requests for comment.

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@ecm-inc.com

Load comments