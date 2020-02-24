After 18 years in Plymouth, Jake’s City Grille has closed. The owners have sold the restaurant to a “very successful national restaurant company,” according to owner Rob Jacob.
The last official day of business was Feb. 21.
“We’ve been operating Jake’s in Plymouth since 2002, and have had many great memories of serving the area’s diners,” Jacob said. “Year by year, we’ve constantly been a very busy Plymouth community restaurant serving many families, businesses, sports teams and the like.”
While Jake’s survived in a challenging restaurant climate of increased costs associated with minimum wage increases, kitchen and management labor shortages, product increases and dining trends, the owners ultimately received an offer they couldn’t refuse.
“We couldn’t pass up the offer opportunity in a time that ‘big box’ restaurants are difficult to operate,” he said.
“It’s true at the end we were going through some lean days prepping ourselves for selling. Selling was not what we broadcast to everyone, so the perception of not ‘doing great’ was in a lot of our staff’s mind,” Jacob said referring to a previous statement made by a staff member on the closure.
Jacob did not indicate which company purchased the restaurant and the City of Plymouth hasn’t received any applications at this time.
Customers who have purchased or received gift cards can use them at the Maplewood location
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.