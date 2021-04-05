Build the Network, a virtual community convening, will be April 14
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners leaders are preparing an online event that will explore the impact of the pandemic on job seekers and local employers while also diving into ways to build stronger networks for those seeking employment.
The Plymouth-based nonprofit organization will host the Build the Network event noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, via Zoom. The virtual gathering is aimed at welcoming local employers, industry leaders and other community connectors to learn about their role in building networks for job seekers and creating job opportunities in the local community.
Liz Erstad-Hicks, interim advancement director for Interfaith Outreach, said the free event will also better inform Interfaith Outreach leaders about how to build a network so that clients of the organization can have access to quality jobs.
“We want to connect the talented, committed neighbors we know who are looking for work with local employers who are looking for talented, committed employees,” Erstad-Hicks said. “We can be that bridge.”
The new event goes hand-in-hand with Interfaith Outreach’s overall Prevent Hunger campaign, which aims to raise $200,000 in donations and items for the organization’s food shelf by April 16. The effort will also aid the organization in fighting hunger at its root causes through various employment and family support services.
The organization’s service area includes Long Lake, Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Hamel, Medicine Lake, Medina, Plymouth and Wayzata.
“The overall Prevent Hunger campaign is really about addressing local hunger in our community and working together as a community to prevent hunger in the future,” Erstad-Hicks said. “And we know that the root cause of hunger is about so much more than access to food. It’s having the wrap-around supports families need to make life work, and really it’s about quality jobs to support families and the cost of living.”
The Build the Network gathering will feature a presentation from Natalie Bullinger, employment services program manager at Interfaith Outreach. Bullinger and other leaders in the program partner with employers to fill job openings while also providing retention assistance to clients who have already secured employment.
Those attending the online event will also hear from Tim O’Neill, a regional labor market analyst with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
O’Neill said he’ll speak about the far-reaching impacts of the pandemic.
“It’s been a challenging year for a lot of people, a lot of companies, a lot of industries, job seekers and students,” he said, adding that he’ll cover which industries and occupations have been more resilient and which have been harder hit by the impacts of the pandemic.
O’Neill said his presentation will also include information on current employment disparities and what people can do to find jobs that are in-demand right now.
“DEED works with a lot of vendors and nonprofits. ... Whatever the organization happens to be, I’m happy to help out with helping them get a more clear picture of what the labor market looks like and how we can help out with the data,” he said.
To learn more about DEED, visit mn.gov/deed.
For more information, and to RSVP and receive a Zoom link for the Build the Network event, visit iocp.org/buildnetwork.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.