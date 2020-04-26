Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners has welcomed Greg Hilding as the organization’s new executive director.
Leaders with the Plymouth-based nonprofit, which provides support services to families and individuals in eight west metro communities, said Hilding has proven himself a successful leader in corporate, nonprofit and civic organizations.
For the past four years, Hilding has held a variety of leadership roles at Brooklyn Park-based Second Harvest Heartland, which is one of the nation’s largest food banks. There, Hilding served as interim CEO and was a two-time board chair, a vice chair and a member of the CEO search committee. He was also involved in raising funds for a new hunger relief headquarters facility as a member of the organization’s executive capital campaign committee.
Prior to entering the nonprofit sector, Hilding spent 33 years in the banking industry, primarily in leadership positions for Bremer Bank, where he served as group president for the bank’s Midwest Group.
Hilding said his shift from the banking world to nonprofits stems from a personal commitment.
“My wife and I eventually decided to start a bit of a pay-it-forward phase of our lives,” he said.
Hilding said he had become increasingly involved in community leadership throughout his long career as a banker, especially in the Willmar area leading community initiatives related to economic stability, cultural competency, education, recreation and transportation.
“I learned a lot about the nuances of nonprofit leadership and also the similarities to the business world and decided it would be possible to make this kind of a transition,” Hilding said.
When the opportunity to become part of the leadership team at Interfaith Outreach presented itself, Hilding knew it was a role he was interested in pursuing to further his work in the nonprofit world.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I’m going to put all of my energy into contributing in the best manner possible,” he said.
Hilding’s first official day as Interfaith Outreach’s new executive director was April 13, but he was approved by the board a month prior as the COVID-19 pandemic was forcing changes to how human service organizations like Interfaith could continue to safely operate.
“I said I was available to pitch in if it would help, because all of a sudden across the whole country we were moving into pandemic response mode and Interfaith Outreach, being part of the emergency assistance network, needed to be ready to respond,” Hilding said.
He quickly became involved in helping the nonprofit develop and implement an essential services model to protect the health of the organization’s clients and staff members while continuing to provide food and emergency financial assistance services amid the pandemic.
“In some ways, it offered me an opportunity for an early start and early insight into the organization and a little bit more of a full immersion type of approach in terms of coming on board,” he said.
During that time, Hilding also got to know LaDonna Hoy, the founder who is handing over her duties as executive director after 40 years.
“She’s incredibly inspiring,” Hilding said of Hoy. “It’s amazing what she’s been able to accomplish in her leadership of this organization. … The comprehensiveness of the programs and solutions that have been put together on behalf of the clients, it’s amazing.”
At 86, Hoy is transitioning out of her directing role and will serve in a consulting capacity over the next year.
“I’m very inspired by LaDonna, and the ability to continue to have her as a resource and advisor is a really key aspect to my role as executive director. To have that partnership going forward is invaluable to me,” Hilding said. “What this organization is today is a reflection of her energy and passion and I plan to dedicate myself to honoring that legacy as we continue to go forward.”
The new executive director said he feels very grateful for the opportunity to lead Interfaith into a new chapter of serving those in need.
“I’m honored to join the organization at this key time and looking forward to joining with the team and moving forward into the next chapter,” Hilding said.
