Campaign finds strong community support in its 25th year
Organizers with Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners are wrapping up the 25th year of the Sleep Out campaign.
The annual effort kicked off in November and has rallied community members to raise awareness and funds to help prevent homelessness for local individuals and families. As of Jan. 4, organizers said they had surpassed their $2.6 million goal and had raised $2.9 million.
“People have been so incredibly generous in their participation and in their donations. It’s been a really special year,” said Lani Willis, advancement director for Interfaith Outreach.
Since the Sleep Out began, the nonprofit has collected more than $34 million and has provided help to thousands of families in the nonprofit’s service area of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
Willis said she and other organizers had to adjust this year’s campaign since there could be no community kick-off event because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Instead, the 2020 Sleep Out began Nov. 12 with an online video meant to encourage people to safely sleep out (or in) to raise funds and awareness toward helping prevent homelessness in the community.
For the 25th year, Willis said it was important for people to remember how the Sleep Out began. The origins are linked to Bob Fisher, the Wayzata shoe repairman who unknowingly launched the community campaign in 1996 after deciding to collect donations to sleep in a tent on cold winter nights to provide Thanksgiving meals for struggling families. In two weeks, Fisher had raised around $7,000.
Throughout the years, Sleep Out funds have supported the organization’s work to help families address their immediate needs and provide follow-up support through case managers, food shelf access, employment services, housing and transportation. Through emergency housing assistance, the Sleep Out has prevented homelessness more than 34,000 times.
“Everybody can make a difference and when we all are doing our own part in our own tent, so to speak, the collective impact of that is gigantic,” Willis said. “There’s been this transformational power that has been generated through this effort and it’s an effort that builds. And for the people who actually do literal sleep outs, it’s very empathy-building and it creates awareness in a very visceral way of what needs can feel like to some of our neighbors.”
Wendy Geving, who oversees services to clients as program director for the nonprofit, said it was a challenging year because the pandemic changed how the nonprofit operates. The organization’s food shelf began curbside pickup before shifting to indoor service by appointment. And many meetings between case managers and clients moved online, Geving said, as the nonprofit looked for remote alternatives to continue serving people in need.
Geving said the organization has also created several new programs, including a grant program to help adults access the technology or internet they need for their job, schooling or to connect to medical and mental health services.
Interfaith Outreach’s services, which range from meeting immediate emergency needs to longer-term programs, were especially in demand this year as many people were being directly impacted by the pandemic.
“Families have lost income, they’ve lost jobs, they’re struggling to maintain employment while their kids are distance learning. There are all these stressors that many of us are feeling and they’re a lot harder to weather when you’re already starting from a lower income,” Geving said.
Geving also noted other additional supports that have been created through Hennepin County and through the state, including expanded unemployment benefits, rent assistance and a moratorium on evictions.
“Our staff has been spending a lot of time helping people know what’s available and how to access it, and thank goodness we also have our own programs that we can step in when there are gaps,” Geving said.
With another year of strong financial support from the community through the Sleep Out, Geving said she is hoping it will lessen the potential for a K-shaped economic recovery brought on by the pandemic in which the wealthiest recover while lower-income residents see their economic situation continue to decline.
“We are not all walking through this,” Geving said. “We’re not all experiencing this the same way.”
For more info on what services Interfaith Outreach provides, visit iocp.org/gethelp.
To learn more about how to support the organization, visit iocp.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.