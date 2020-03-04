Goal is to raise $200,000 and collect 100,000 pounds of food and goods
Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners leaders are calling for the community to help meet the goal of raising $200,000 and collecting 100,000 pounds of food and household goods before the end of March.
The money raised through the Prevent Hunger campaign will be used to purchase food and bolster the nonprofit organization’s employment and family support services. Donated items will help stock the food shelf at the nonprofit, which distributes nearly 1 million pounds of foods and household goods annually.
Prevent Hunger is a part of the larger MN FoodShare March Campaign and aids in the nonprofit’s ongoing work to address hunger and the causes of hunger in the community. The annual campaign helps struggling families and individuals in the organization’s service area of Long Lake, Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Hamel, Medicine Lake, Medina, Plymouth and Wayzata.
According to leaders of Interfaith Outreach, nearly half of its clients who come to the nonprofit for the first time are in need of food. And while food might be the most urgent need, it’s usually not the only challenge.
“We call it Prevent Hunger because it’s not only supporting the food shelf, it’s also supporting our efforts in our family support and employment services areas too,” said Lani Willis, development manager at the nonprofit. “We try to go upstream of some of those urgent issues that are facing our clients. It’s a way to try to prevent future hunger.”
Willis noted that for every $1 donated to the campaign, Interfaith Outreach can source $9 worth of food through partnerships with local food banks, which means that every $100 donated helps source 455 meals for those in need.
Interfaith Outreach also leverages community support through volunteer service. Among the many volunteers who help run the nonprofit’s food shelf is Nancy Palmer, who has lived in Plymouth for nearly 40 years.
For the past three years, Palmer has been helping shoppers navigate the food shelf and answering questions about what’s available. She typically works one or two days a week and can often be found working alongside her husband.
“I like to talk and I like people,” she said. “I’m in the back by the refrigerator freezer section because that’s where people need advice and understanding on how much they can take and what the changes are for that day.”
Palmer said she’s also enjoyed getting to know some of the regular clients and has even started swapping recipes and getting advice on how to use her Instant Pot.
“I love it,” she said. “The clients are so great.”
Clients coming to Interfaith Outreach include individuals and families struggling to make ends meet and seniors living on fixed incomes.
Despite low unemployment rates in Minnesota, the Aspen Institute notes that two-thirds of job growth projected through 2026 will be in occupations that typically pay less than a family-sustaining wage. This means that many working families are struggling with incomes that can scarcely cover basic needs like food, housing, child care and transportation. Children especially feel the pangs of hunger when they aren’t in school on evenings, weekends and during summer vacation. According to Interfaith Outreach, 44% of the people who are helped through the food shelf are children.
According to the AARP, Social Security is the only source of income for almost three in 10 Minnesotans who are 65 or older, which can make it difficult when it comes to keeping up with housing and food costs.
Community members wishing to help with this year’s Prevent Hunger campaign are encouraged to plan a food and fund drive with their faith community, neighborhood, co-workers or civic group. The most-needed food shelf items include fresh produce, baby food or formula, canned fruits and vegetables and kitchen staples like flour and cooking oil. Household goods like baby wipes, dish and laundry soap and feminine products are also in high demand.
Community members can bring donations 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to the food shelf, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. If making a financial donation by check, write “Prevent Hunger” on the memo line.
To donate online, learn more about the campaign or download a toolkit on planning a food and fund drive, visit iocp.org/preventhunger.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.