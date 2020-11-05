Fundraising campaign aims to raise $2.6M by the year’s end
Leaders from Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners are getting ready for the 25th year of the Sleep Out campaign, which rallies the community to raise awareness and funds to help prevent homelessness for local individuals and families.
The fundraising effort from the Plymouth-based nonprofit aims to raise $2.6 million by the end of the year.
Since the Sleep Out began, the nonprofit has collected more than $32 million and has provided help to thousands of families in the nonprofit’s service area of Hamel, Long Lake, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Orono, Plymouth and Wayzata.
Funds raised support the organization’s work to help families address their immediate needs and provide follow-up support through case managers, food shelf access, employment services, housing and transportation. Through emergency housing assistance, the Sleep Out has prevented homelessness more than 34,000 times.
According to Wilder Research, 14% of people living in Interfaith Outreach’s service area are living in poverty. For a family of four, that’s $26,200 a year, an income level that can scarcely cover even the most basic needs. According to leaders at Interfaith Outreach, housing instability and economic uncertainty in the community has only intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the many people the organization has helped is Melissa Swoverland, who in 2013 came to Interfaith Outreach for assistance during a time when she and her daughter, Madi, had been crashing on friends’ couches after unexpectedly being put in a situation where they did not have a home.
After meeting with a client service coordinator, Swoverland said she left Interfaith Outreach with some items from the food shelf and a gift card for the organization’s Resale Select shop, where she purchased clothes to wear for job interviews.
“They were all about getting me on my feet and giving me hope to walk out the door with another scheduled appointment to come back and continue to work with them,” she said.
During another visit, Swoverland said, she was able to pick out items from the “Birthday Closet.” The mother grabbed a cake mix, a book, a toy and a puzzle for her daughter’s upcoming birthday.
“It was life-changing for me in that moment,” Swoverland said. “It gave me the most hope.”
Swoverland only needed services from Interfaith Outreach for two months, but she said it made all the difference in setting her life back on track.
Today, Swoverland is a brand ambassador and volunteer for Interfaith Outreach. She and her daughter have also hosted Sleep Out events in past years during which Madi and her friends packed supply bags that could be handed out to homeless people. They also spent the night talking about what it means to be “silently homeless” and how people may be spending nights on friends’ or family members’ couches.
“My passionate message to everybody is that this could be you someday,” Swoverland said. “You may need some of the resources that they provide, so I would really encourage people to familiarize themselves with Interfaith and give while they can and know that it’s going to be there for them if they ever need it.”
The roots of the Sleep Out were planted in 1996 when Bob Fisher, a Wayzata shoe repairman, unknowingly launched the community campaign after deciding to collect donations to sleep in a tent on winter nights to provide Thanksgiving meals for struggling families. In two weeks, Fisher had raised thousands of dollars and the Sleep Out was born.
“Twenty-five years ago, ‘ShoeBob’ Fisher took action with a selfless act of humility by sleeping in his tent in the cold,” said Rima Torgerson, chair of the nonprofit’s board of directors. “Today, the Interfaith Outreach Sleep Out powers our community’s ability to stabilize and strengthen local families with food, housing, education support and more. Now it’s our turn to ‘be like Bob’ and build our compassionate community, together.”
This year’s campaign kicks off Thursday, Nov. 12, with a virtual Sleep Out kickoff leading up to a community Sleep Out (or in) on Saturday, Nov. 14. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Interfaith Outreach invites everyone in the community to safely sleep out (or in) to raise funds and awareness to prevent homelessness in the community.
The 2020 Sleep Out will also include the “25 Nights of Stories” project. The 25 stories will be shared daily on the Interfaith Outreach Facebook page (facebook.com/interfaithoutreachcp) from Nov. 12 to Dec. 6.
Sleep Out supporters can also donate online at iocp.org/sleepout or mail checks payable to Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Road 101 N., Plymouth, MN 55447-2708. Donations made by Nov. 19 will be doubled thanks to a donor who will match gifts up to $250,000.
To learn more and to download a 2020 Sleep Out toolkit with videos, discussion questions and additional resources, visit iocp.org/mysleepout.
