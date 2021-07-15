Great Expectations is a collaborative response to educational inequities
School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean leaders with Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners are taking a break from finding ways to improve educational opportunities for all.
Great Expectations, an initiative from the Plymouth-based nonprofit, is a collaborative response to educational inequities. The effort includes Orono and Wayzata as partnering school districts.
“It’s our school and community partnership to help our students and our young people be successful inside and outside the classroom and really set them up for success in life,” said Andrea Mac Arthur, director for Great Expectations.
Since launching in 2015, Great Expectations has worked to strengthen an ecosystem of support that includes families, teachers, schools, community members and organizations in an effort to narrow racial and socioeconomic achievement gaps in the community.
“Sometimes our Black, Brown, Indigenous and students of color, low-income students, English language learning students face additional barriers over their other classmates that might keep them from being able to participate in educational opportunities and have the levels of educational achievement as their peers,” Mac Arthur said.
The initiative includes a wide range of education and youth programs and supports offered in the Orono and Wayzata school districts, as well as Great Expectations’ broad work with partners throughout the community.
One key Interfaith Outreach program under the Great Expectations initiative includes Caring for Kids, which works to ensure that all preschoolers are ready for kindergarten. The effort helps provide access to quality early child care and education programs, parenting resources and support services for kids and their families facing barriers to access. Resources and support include scholarships to 14 top-quality early child care and education centers, home visiting programs, mental health supports and advocacy for increased funding of early childhood education.
As part of the organization’s Neighborhood Program, youth ages 6-18 are provided social, recreational, learning and skill building activities in a safe and fun environment through youth development programs.
Additionally, the Great Opportunities Fund helps provide after-school enrichment classes and clubs, camp programs, tutoring as well as funds for college application fees, driver’s education and more.
Interfaith Outreach recently wrapped up a fundraising campaign effort raising around $300,000, which will go toward supporting programs under the Great Expectations initiative.
“We couldn’t be more grateful for the community who came together and have supported the effort around kids and education,” said Deb Lande, marketing and communications director for the nonprofit organization.
As Interfaith Outreach continues to collect financial donations, the organization is also planning for its Back to School Drive, Aug. 2-18.
The annual effort is meant to help ensure that local K-12 students are equipped with the most-needed school supplies to support their learning. More than 750 students received school supplies following last year’s drive.
To support this year’s drive, drop off school supplies at Interfaith Outreach, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. Most needed items include large solid-color backpacks, electronic earbuds, three-ring binders, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, pencil boxes and loose-leaf paper. Donors can also pre-pack backpacks with complete supplies for individual students. Financial donations can also be made to support the drive.
For more information on the drive, visit iocp.org/backtoschool.
To learn more about Great Expectations, visit iocp.org/great-expectations.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.