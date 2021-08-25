a226NW_BackToSchoolDriveCUT1.jpg

Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners volunteers Brady and Ty Trok work to sort donated school supplies at the organization’s Plymouth headquarters. The nonprofit recently wrapped up its annual Back to School Drive, which ran Aug. 2-18. The drive is meant to help ensure that local students are equipped with the most-needed school supplies to support their learning. For more information on how to contribute to the effort, visit iocp.org/backtoschool. (Submitted photo)
a226NW_BackToSchoolDriveCUT3.jpg
A bin filled with donated No. 2 pencils will soon be distributed to local students. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a226NW_BackToSchoolDriveCUT4.jpg
Hundreds of donated backpacks will be given out to families who are supported by the Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a226NW_BackToSchoolDriveCUT2.jpg
A room at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners is filled with bins of donated items that will be packed into bags for easy distribution to local students who are in need of school supplies. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

