Prevent Hunger effort aims to raise $200K
Real, significant progress toward ending hunger in the community. That’s the goal for the Prevent Hunger campaign by Plymouth-based nonprofit Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners.
The annual drive aims to raise $200,000 in donations and items for the food shelf by April 16. For every $1 donated to the campaign, Interfaith Outreach can source $9 worth of goods from nonprofit wholesale partners, which means that every $100 donated helps source 455 meals for those in need.
The effort will help stock the food shelf at Interfaith Outreach while also aiding the organization to fight hunger at its root causes through various employment and family support services.
The campaign helps struggling families and individuals in the organization’s service area of Long Lake, Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Hamel, Medicine Lake, Medina, Plymouth and Wayzata. Prevent Hunger is also part of the larger Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which helps stock nearly 300 food shelves statewide.
New this year, the Prevent Hunger effort will include the Shop Then Drop drive-thru donation drop-off event 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the Interfaith Outreach parking lot, 1605 County Rd. 101 N., Plymouth. To learn more, visit iocp.org/shopthendrop.
Prevent Hunger organizers are seeking specific items for the food shelf this year. Among the most-needed items are shampoo, conditioner, body wash, cooking oils (vegetable, coconut, olive, canola, avocado, sesame, etc.) and cereal. Other needed items include infant formula, canned meat, paper towels and toilet paper.
Leaders said this year’s Prevent Hunger donation drive is especially important as the nonprofit works to provide support amid the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Feeding America, one in 11 Minnesotans struggled to afford food before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, one in nine Minnesotans face hunger, with people of color and those living in poverty disproportionately impacted by hunger and its root causes.
Deb Lande, marketing and communications director for Interfaith Outreach, said the organization had 820 new families come for the food shelf and other services.
“The COVID pandemic is making things worse for our neighbors who are already struggling to get by,” Lande said.
COVID-19 also impacted how Interfaith Outreach delivered its services to those who needed them. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, food shelf organizers quickly adapted by incorporating a drive-up or walk-up model and introduced a new grocery delivery service. The food shelf later opened for in-person services by scheduling appointment times.
“We still needed to provide this essential service to our community throughout the pandemic, but needed to pivot to a safe, no-contact model,” said Liz Erstad-Hicks, the organization’s interim advancement director.
She hopes this year’s campaign gets across the message that hunger isn’t simply about a lack of food.
“The root cause of hunger is really about lack of resources, low-paying jobs and a high cost of living,” Erstad-Hicks said. “And so our emphasis, even more so this year because of the impact of the pandemic especially on low-waged workers and BIPOC workers [Black, Indigenous and people of color] ... We’re really trying to emphasize the message that quality living-wage employment is really how we prevent hunger for so many in our community.”
A new addition to this year’s campaign is the Build the Network virtual community gathering Wednesday, April 14, for local employers, industry leaders and community connectors to learn about their role in building networks for job seekers and creating opportunities in the local community. To learn more, visit iocp.org/buildnetwork.
Another way people can help spread the word about hunger in the community is through the Empty Plate Challenge, which will run April 1-16. The online challenge will invite community members to skip a meal and share their experiences on social media as a way to shine a light on hunger in the community.
For more information and to learn how to donate to the Prevent Hunger campaign, visit iocp.org/preventhunger.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.