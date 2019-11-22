The Hopkins City Council will host its truth in taxation hearing 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at City Hall, 1010 First St. S.

The hearing will include a presentation and public hearing for the proposed 2020 budget and tax levy. After the hearing, the council is expected to adopt the final levy, which is proposed at $17.5 million, a $1.5 million or 9.7% increase from 2019. This number also includes a $503,254 or 3.15% reduction from the preliminary levy set in September at a 12.86% increase.

Nick Bishop, the city’s finance director, discussed the budget reductions at a Nov. 12 council work session. Reductions include a nearly $75,000 reduction to the arts center (as opposed to $134,775) by lowering the payments and spreading them out over more years; eliminating a new police officer position ($56,000), public works software ($50,000), and issuance of equipment certificates that would spread the cost of city equipment over the years of 2021-2029.

It was noted that equipment certificates are a way to reduce the levy without affecting the city’s equipment needs.

- Compiled by Kristen Miller.

