Online event for Plymouth and Wayzata residents hosted by the Just Deeds Coalition
Around 80 Plymouth and Wayzata homeowners tuned into an online program to learn about the history of discriminatory covenants and how a local community group is working to help residents discharge the covenants from their property deeds.
The May 13 event was led by Emily Goellner, community development director for the City of Wayzata and co-chair of the diversity and equity committee for the American Planning Association of Minnesota, and Kiarra Zackery, equity and inclusion manager for the City of Golden Valley and a leader of the Just Deeds Coalition.
Other supporting organizations for the event included the League of Women Voters of Wayzata-Plymouth Area, Wayzata Community Education, Unitarian Universalist Church of Minnetonka, Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and Citizens 4 Racial Equity.
A follow-up event is being planned for Thursday, June 17, for residents to further explore this topic and other systemic issues of race.
Racially restrictive covenants were included in property deeds throughout the United States during the first half of the 20th century. The language in the agreements was used by real estate developers to prevent people of color from buying or occupying the property and was a powerful tool for segregationists.
“Essentially, it is a contractual agreement for the prohibition of the purchase, lease and occupation of specific plats of land to racial groups,” Zackery said.
These types of covenants were nationally declared unenforceable by the Supreme Court in 1948, and the Minnesota Legislature prohibited their use in real estate documents in 1953. They were made illegal in the U.S. by the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
Racial covenants are known to exist in the Wayzata’s Highlands and Holdridge neighborhoods, where deed passages put in place throughout the 1940s read: “No lot, plot or parcel shall be sold, leased, mortgaged, used or occupied nor any right thereto be granted, given or permitted to any person other than a member of the Caucasian race.”
In Plymouth, similar types of discriminatory language can be found in property deeds in southern portions of the city near Parkers Lake and south of Highway 55.
In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill into law allowing Minnesotans to file a document with their county denouncing discriminatory covenants. Legally discharging a covenant doesn’t actually erase the language, but rather adds an extra document denouncing it to the end of the deed.
In the years since, the Just Deeds Coalition (justdeeds.org) was started by Zackery and several other Golden Valley city officials. The coalition works to pair homeowners with pro bono attorneys to discharge racial covenants and provides educational opportunities to help communities acknowledge the racist history of the restrictive covenants.
“This project came about because our deputy city manager and city attorney wanted to discharge their own deeds, and they went through this process and it took a lot of work,” Zackery said.
A group helping the coalition has been the Mapping Prejudice project. Since 2016, the group has been working to illuminate structural racism by creating a database and map of discriminatory property deeds throughout Hennepin County.
“Mapping Prejudice is a team of historians and geographers and volunteers at the University of Minnesota, and they’re offering some answers as to why our region has some of the worst disparities by race in the country,” Goellner said.
Property owners can use an online mapping tool (mappingprejudice.umn.edu) to see if there has been a restrictive covenant found on their property title.
Goellner also suggested that community members watch the hour-long TPT documentary “Jim Crow of the North,” which charts the progression of racist policies and practices like restrictive covenants and explores their lasting impact on Minnesota communities. To watch the documentary, visit tpt.org/minnesota-experience/video/jim-crow-of-the-north-stijws.
