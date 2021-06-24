What has been a long and contentious process over the redevelopment of the former Hollydale Golf Course came to a close June 22 with the Plymouth City Council approving the reguiding, rezoning and preliminary plat for a single-family residential development.
The council voted 5-2 approving the proposal, which is the number of affirmative votes required for a comprehensive plan amendment. Voting in favor were Mayor Jeff Wosje and Councilmembers Jim Willis, Jim Davis, Ned Carroll and Nick Roehl. Councilmembers Jim Prom and Alise McGregor were opposed.
The reguiding or comprehensive plan amendment changes the 160-acre land from P-1 (public/semi-public/institutional) to LA-1 (low-density residential) and allows for the development of the 230-single family lots proposed on the former 18-hole golf course located east of Holly Lane, north of Old Rockford Road and south of Schmidt Lake Road.
The decision also ends a lawsuit brought forth by the developers and property owners after the council voted 4-3 denying the rezoning request last November.
This decision was contrary to the Plymouth Planning Commission’s unanimous vote June 2, recommending the council deny the applicant’s request.
Since November 2019, residents who live near the former golf course banded together as part of the Preserve Hollydale committee, petitioning to preserve the green space and advocating for the city to purchase the land to save it from becoming a residential development.
In July 2020, the council considered three options to purchase the property – two were through a possible voter-approved referendum and the third was negotiating with the developer without a referendum. The three motions failed.
During the council meeting, about 30 residents spoke on the matter, a majority of whom were neighbors of the property and opposed the development. They encouraged the council to stick with the planning commission’s recommendation and deny the request.
During the meeting, speakers brought up the council’s closed sessions on the matter, stating the lack of transparency and resident involvement in the decision-making process.
Paul Hillen, a member of the Preserve Hollydale Committee, expressed disappointment over the council’s decision to “abandon the comprehensive plan.”
“Ignoring the Planning Commission’s unanimous 7-0 vote to deny this development, and 2,000 Plymouth residents who signed a petition, is astounding,” he wrote in a statement following the meeting. “Why even have a comprehensive plan or Planning Commission if you are going to ignore them?”
Both the city attorney Soren Mattick and Councilmember Ned Carroll, who is also an attorney, defended the council’s right to hold closed meetings to discuss the purchase of the property and the attorney and client privilege on a pending lawsuit.
Mattick shared that the council does have a lot of discretion as it relates to reguiding or comprehensive plan amendments.
Some of the guiding principles to determine whether a comprehensive plan amendment is reasonable are traffic, density and consistency with surrounding uses.
Chris LaBounty, city engineer, shared results of the traffic study, which concluded the roadway infrastructure can accommodate the increased traffic generated by the development and also identified recommended safety improvements at the intersection of Schmidt Lake road and Comstock Lane, the access to the development. These include restricting left turn (construction of a median) and reducing the four-lane road to three.
The developer is responsible for the upgrade and extension of Comstock Lane to 49th Place, as well as 75.9% of intersection improvement costs up to $450,000.
The density of the development also meets the zoning code, according to Shawn Drill, city planner.
For the most part, members of the council stood by their decision made last fall.
Councilmember Willis, however, changed his vote June 22, in favor of the development, citing improvements to some of his concerns related to the buffering on the north side at the Courts of Nanterre and configuration of park land.
Sympathizing with the neighbors in regards to the increased traffic that will be generated by the development, Willis said he had to consider all of the residents of Plymouth in making his decision.
The risk of the city losing a lawsuit and being required to purchase the property for $30 million wasn’t one he was willing to take.
“I don’t think it’s a prudent risk to all taxpayers,” he said.
Councilmember Davis said it was a difficult decision, but the economics didn’t make sense if the city was forced to purchase the land, adding the land wasn’t worth $30 million.
The council will be discussing the potential improvements to the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Comstock Lane at a study session Tuesday, Aug. 10.
