Former board member will be appointed Oct. 28 to a 12-month term
The Wayzata School Board has chosen Jay Hesby to fill the vacancy left by the recent resignation of Seanne Falconer.
Falconer, who took office at the beginning of 2020, resigned because she is moving out of state. Her last day on the school board was Sept. 9.
Following an open application and interview process, the Wayzata School Board voted unanimously Sept. 27 to appoint Hesby to a 12-month term. He will be sworn in and will take his seat on the Wayzata School Board during the Oct. 28 meeting. His term will be followed by a special election for the remainder of Falconer’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Hesby has a long history with Wayzata Public Schools. His parents are former educators in the district and he attended Wayzata Schools from grades 1-9. He also has three children who graduated from Wayzata Schools.
In the early 2000s, Hesby served on the school district’s Citizens Financial Advisory Committee. He is also familiar with the Wayzata School Board, having served as a board member from 2008-2015 with time as chair, vice chair and treasurer.
Hesby’s appointment precedes the Nov. 2 election, during which three Wayzata School Board seats will be decided.
Hesby said he was honored to be asked to consider applying for the open spot on the school board.
“(I am) excited to re-engage with what I believe to be amongst the greatest learning communities in America,” Hesby said.
When asked what he believes are the most important issues currently facing Wayzata Public Schools, Hesby pointed to the district’s ongoing navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic while perpetuating what has made Wayzata Schools great even in challenging times: achievement in academics/arts/athletics, outstanding community engagement and support, tech leadership and excellent financial management.
As a school board member, Hesby said he plans to engage with district stakeholders to listen and learn while staying in his own lane of governing, not managing, and doing all he can to help district administration succeed.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.