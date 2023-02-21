Heart Safe Plymouth gets residents ‘pumped up’ for American Heart Month

The Plymouth Rotary Club participated in a CPR/AED class
The Plymouth Rotary club met Feb. 16 for an afternoon of CPR and automated external defibrillator training by Heart Safe Plymouth. This event came just in time to honor American Heart Month, which takes place each February, a time when cardiovascular health and well-being is nationally recognized.
Heart Safe Plymouth is a collaborative effort between the city’s Rotary Club and public safety department. Steve Marti of the Plymouth Fire Department and Russ Carlson of the Plymouth Rotary Club lead the class through both theoretical and physical practices in case of a heart-related emergency, mainly focused on cases of cardiac arrest.
According to the American Heart Association website, “cardiac arrest is caused when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions. The heart stops beating properly. The heart’s pumping function is ‘arrested,’ or stopped.”
“The mortality rate [without help] is over 90%. Part of this is because your heart stops, and there’s now blood [flow] to your vital organs,” Carlson explained.
The AHA states that more than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital every year. According to the website, “Globally, cardiac arrest claims more lives than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined.”
“CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest,” according to the AHA.
“You can do CPR for quite a long time and still revive someone,” Carlson told the class. “Education is really a chance at improving these poor statistics.”
“A lot of people think it’s only old people who are affected. It’s not,” Marti added. “And it’s amazing, a lot of people don’t know the difference [between cardiac arrest and a heart attack].”
According to the AHA, “Heart attacks are caused by a blockage that stops blood flow to the heart. A heart attack refers to death of heart muscle tissue due to the loss of blood supply. It’s a ‘circulation’ problem.”
One rotary member shared an easy way to remember, likening the difference to household repairs, saying that a heart attack is like a plumbing problem, while cardiac arrest is an electrical problem.
“Seventy percent of cardiac arrests happen at home, so we encourage whole families to know [CPR],” Carlson told the class.
Marti also shared some statistics from the city of Plymouth’s emergency calls, adding that in the last year “over a thousand” calls pertained to heart risks and emergencies in some way, shape, or form.
He also stated that, unfortunately, many people in these situations do not get the care they desperately need from bystanders. Marti listed several reasons, including not wanting to give breaths to a stranger, feeling uncomfortable about removing the victim’s clothing or body hair, or causing injury to the victim.
However, Marti assured the class, breaths are not necessary nor taught anymore to perform life-saving CPR compressions. Marti said removing clothing or any other obstructions to the AED is critical and modesty can be set aside. Breaking ribs can happen during CPR, but the survival of the victim is more important, broken ribs will heal.
“The whole situation is going to be unsettling,” he said. “But ribs and cartilage can go. Because that person is dead, they’re dead then.”
The training not only included instructions on how to properly perform CPR, but how to use an AED to revive a victim as well.
According to the AHA, “The (AED) is an electronic medical device. An AED can check a person’s heart rhythm. It can recognize a rhythm that requires a shock. And it can advise the rescuer when a shock is needed. The AED uses voice prompts, lights, and text messages to tell the rescuer the steps to take. AEDs are very accurate and easy to use.”
Carlson echoed this sentiment. “They’re really safe to use, you should not be afraid of them,” he said. “They’re really made for a fourth or fifth grader to be able to use.”
Carlson is the co-founder of Heart Safe Plymouth, along with fellow rotary member Norm Okerstrom. The drive to educate people about heart health and safety is a personal one for them.
Carlson shared the story of how Okerstrom’s son collapsed with sudden cardiac arrest at a track meet at age 16. Thanks to the immediate and informed help of those around, his son received CPR and AED treatment until professional help could arrive, and he is still alive today to tell about it.
The next free CPR/AED training sessions from Heart Safe Plymouth are scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 23, March 9, and March 16. Classes are held at the Plymouth Public Safety building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
Those interested in learning more about free CPR/AED training for individuals, groups, or businesses can call 763-772-7671 or email heartsafeplymouth@gmail.com. For more information regarding the Plymouth Rotary Club, visit rotaryplymouth.org.
