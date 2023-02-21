Heart Safe Plymouth gets residents ‘pumped up’ for American Heart Month

1 of 5

The Plymouth Rotary Club participated in a CPR/AED class

The Plymouth Rotary club met Feb. 16 for an afternoon of CPR and automated external defibrillator training by Heart Safe Plymouth. This event came just in time to honor American Heart Month, which takes place each February, a time when cardiovascular health and well-being is nationally recognized.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments