Ben Kyriagis shares his life story in ‘Don’t Marry an American’
Ben (Evangelos) Kyriagis was careful in choosing a fitting epigraph to open his memoir. He ended up going with a quote from writer Barry Lopez: “Everything is held together with stories. That is all that is holding us together, stories and compassion.”
Kyriagis has many stories to tell. The 67-year-old Plymouth resident was born in Greece and came to America as a high school foreign exchange student. He attended school in Wisconsin, first at Barron High School and later at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The university is the setting for the beginning of Kyriagis’ book, affectionately titled “Don’t Marry an American” in reference to the advice he received from his mom shortly before leaving his home country. The opening chapter, titled as a response, “What if the American is Shelley?,” unsubtly hints at whether or not he actually took that advice. In the memoir, the writer recalls the moment he met his future wife. He was sitting in his early morning advanced economics class in the fall of 1975 when Shelley walked into the room.
“Captivated by the face with the sweet smile and blue eyes, I grinned with pleasure and said, right out loud, ‘Hiii!,’” he writes.
From there, Kyriagis’ life would continue down an unexpected path, one that began in a poor village in Greece.
“I moved from a small village – on Mount Olympus without electricity and any of the modern conveniences – to a city when I was 10. My whole family moved to the city of Larissa, which was nearby and at that time was about 80,000 people,” he said.
The young Greek began learning English a few years after the move, inspired in part by the many American movies he watched while growing up.
“I was frustrated after three or four years that I was not making enough progress,” he said. “When I learned about the program to become a foreign exchange student, right away I said, ‘This is great. I’m going to go to America. I’m going to learn English.’”
When Kyriagis told his friends and parents about his plan, they were decidedly less enthusiastic.
“They thought I was crazy. ... But I’m glad I did it. If I had to do it over again, I would do it exactly the same way,” he said.
Readers of the memoir are invited to learn about Kyriagis’ young life in Greece and the transition of moving in with a host family on a small farm in Wisconsin, which included a quick-but-welcome change in his diet.
“In Greece, we usually had meat only on Sundays, so it was a surprise to see meat on the menu every day, but I didn’t mind,” he writes in the book.
Taking part in another Midwestern pastime, Kyriagis describes his introduction to ice fishing and recalls how worried he was when first saw an open fire being started on the lake. This early experience, he said, taught him how people learn to embrace their environment – no matter how cold – through activities like ice fishing and skiing.
“Instead of trying to avoid it, the people embraced it. ... They made the choice to enjoy winter,” he writes.
Those experiences, Kyriagis said, helped him embrace his new environment and continued to guide his outlook on life.
“Stories shape who we become and who we are,” he said.
Kyriagis retired at the age of 62 after founding an international trading company. Soon after, he began taking writing classes in Minneapolis so that he could begin piecing together his memoir. After five years, the book was published in October 2021.
For more information on the book and how to order a copy, visit DontMarryAnAmerican.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.