Greene posted back-to-back shutouts during key stretch of the season
Avery Junker scored the lone goal while Carly Greene made 28 saves to help power fifth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-1-2) past No. 4 Minnetonka (7-2-) in a 1-0 win Saturday at Pagel Ice Arena.
Emma Peschel set up Junker’s power-play goal less than five minutes into the second period. The Red Knights were outshot by an 11-5 margin in the period before turning the tables in the third by an 11-6 edge to pick up a third straight win.
The BSM penalty kill worked its magic late after Olivia Haag took a penalty with 50.2 seconds left. The Skippers couldn’t get the equalizer past Greene to stop a two-game winning streak.
It was the second shutout in a row for Greene, who stopped all 17 shots in a 5-0 win against Chaska/Chanhassen on Feb. 9.
Mary Zavoral scored twice, including the opening goal of the home game at 7:09 into the contest, shorthanded. Maya Jones assisted.
Annie Juckniess and Zavoral scored three minutes apart late in the middle period to carry a 3-0 lead into the third. Haag extended the lead to 4-0 one minute into the final period and Lily Mortenson added the final goal with 13 seconds on the clock.
The schedule doesn’t let up for the Red Knights, which faced No. 2 ranked Edina Feb. 16 before a rematch with the Skippers at the rec center set for Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.