Grant Fernelius shared his experience, thoughts, and goals regarding his new role
Plymouth recently gained a new community and economic development director with the appointment of Grant Fernelius to the role. On Feb. 6, Fernelius began working for the city, and has already set his sights on several goals for Plymouth.
The role
According to the City of Plymouth, the role “serves as a one-stop shop for residents, developers and businesses in Plymouth.
“The department offers services, programs and guidance for residential and commercial customers in the areas of planning, housing, permits, inspections and business support.”
As the director of this department, Fernelius will have a hand in many different city operations, not only in development, but also, and perhaps more pertinently, in the redevelopment of Plymouth.
In a press release, City Manager Dave Callister said: “As Plymouth reaches full build-out, it will be imperative for the city to continue working closely with developers and businesses to promote growth and redevelopment. Grant will play a key role in helping shape Plymouth’s future development and guiding the revitalization of aging commercial areas.”
Overall goals
Fernelius shared several goals he hopes to accomplish in his new role.
“There’s kind of two themes that have emerged in the first couple of weeks that I’ve been here, in terms of priorities,” Fernelius said. “One is redevelopment.”
He listed redevelopment of the old Four Seasons Mall location, the former Prudential Insurance site, and the City Center as priorities that will “affect a lot of the work that we do.”
“The other piece is housing,” Fernelius said. “There’s been, I think, growing interest in affordable housing.”
Affordable housing
Fernelius shared additional thoughts and insights on the issue of affordable housing.
“Housing is becoming increasingly expensive, and it’s vital not just for quality of life, but there really is kind of an economic component to it as well,” he said. “Employers want workers that either live close by or can get there using transit. And so it’s important to have good quality housing at a variety of price points that really serve our community.”
While he explained that the creation of affordable housing can be tricky and nuanced, Fernelius gave his take on how Plymouth might move towards more affordability.
“There are, I think, a variety of ways to try to get it done. Part of it is understanding, what is it that we’re defining as affordable? That word gets thrown out, and there’s different levels of affordability,” Fernelius explained. “Generally, there’s affordability at 80% of median income, which is, you know, one level. Then there’s affordability at 50% of median income, and there’s affordability at 30%. And when you get to the 50% and 30% level of affordability, that requires a heavy lift in terms of some kind of subsidy to make it affordable on a long term basis.”
Fernelius explained that this approach would require a significant partnership with the federal government, involving tax credits and other incentives.
“There’s other approaches too,” he said. “Cities have created incentives through their zoning codes, density bonuses – in some cases they’ve waived or reduced fees to try and help offset those costs. So there isn’t any one single approach that is going to solve it. It’s really going to require government at all levels, and frankly the private sector and nonprofit sector, to get involved to tackle the issue.”
He continued, “But it’s an important one. Housing is really a very important component to overall community livability.”
Background
Fernelius is coming to his new role in Plymouth with more than adequate experience under his belt.
According to the press release: “Fernelius has more than three decades of community development experience. He comes to Plymouth from the City of Coon Rapids, where he served as community development director since 2015. He previously worked for the City of New Brighton for 10 years as community development director.
“Fernelius also has robust experience overseeing a variety of housing programs and has previously served in various Housing and Redevelopment Authority roles at the cities of Fridley and Columbia Heights.”
The release shared that Fernelius obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota in Housing and Community Development, followed by a master’s degree from Hamline University in Public Administration.
“I would say my experience in Coon Rapids is probably most similar to what I’m doing in Plymouth, in terms of a larger community, larger department,” Fernelius said. “A lot of the programs and services are similar, but there are some things in Plymouth that are different, and I would say there are some more robust programs and services, particularly on the housing side, that I didn’t have in Coon Rapids.”
Fernelius explained that he wasn’t necessarily seeking a job change from his former position, but that this opportunity was an “unexpected package that arrived in the mail.”
“When I found out about it, I just started to explore it, and really became intrigued by the opportunity, became intrigued by the community,” he said, adding that he previously lived in Plymouth and currently lives nearby in Maple Grove, and therefore knows the area well.
“In terms of the community itself, (Plymouth) just has such a great reputation, high quality of life, it’s a safe community, it’s very attractive in terms of its school and educational opportunities, a lot of amenities,” he said, noting the Hilde Performance Center and the Plymouth Community Center. Fernelius described all these things as “tools in your toolbox” as a community development director.
Given his extensive education and experience, it seems that Fernelius has the trust and confidence of the City of Plymouth.
Callister added, “Grant excels at building relationships, solving complex problems, and being open to input and ideas from others. We are thrilled to welcome him to Plymouth and see the community benefit from his leadership.”
For more information about Plymouth’s community and economic development department, readers can visit plymouthmn.gov.
