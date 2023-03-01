1

Grant Fernelius began working as Plymouth’s community and economic development director Feb. 6.

Grant Fernelius shared his experience, thoughts, and goals regarding his new role

Plymouth recently gained a new community and economic development director with the appointment of Grant Fernelius to the role. On Feb. 6, Fernelius began working for the city, and has already set his sights on several goals for Plymouth.

