Those interested in spending some of the last few days of summer at the lake might be disappointed to learn some of the beaches in Hennepin County have recently closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.
Brian Vlach, senior water resources manager for Three Rivers Park District, attributes the unsafe levels to a higher goose population and recent rain events.
E. coli exposure can pose a health risk and the most commonly reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and low-grade fever.
Three Rivers monitors 11 beaches on a weekly basis, including those at French Regional and East and West Medicine Lake parks, all three of which have been closed due to E. coli.
Last week, six of the 11 beaches were closed, the most Vlach has experienced in his 22 years at the park district.
Vlach attributes the higher than normal rate of closures to the geese activity, noting they were flying earlier this year due to warmer weather, leading to early hatching success.
“We’re seeing that the levels are related to the number of geese we see on the beach,” he said, noting they tend to gather on the beaches in the evenings. Rain events exacerbate the problem by causing runoff of the excrement left behind by the birds.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, the Canada goose population has dramatically increased in residential and lake home areas because habitat is abundant, geese have a high reproductive potential and a long life span; and mortality from hunting and other predation is low.
Beaches within the district are monitored on Mondays to allow for opportunities to continue sampling throughout the week to check levels. Beaches won’t open until levels begin to decrease below the levels recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency, according to Vlach.
“E. coli is word people get alarmed about,” Vlach said, but there are several strains, with some not necessarily harmful.
However, the higher the levels within the water, the greater chance a harmful strain is present, he said.
The park district samples the beach area, therefore the levels are not representative of the entire lake, Vlach said and recreational opportunities can still occur on the lake, though it’s known to be safer in deeper water conditions.
This year, the park district is experimenting with ways to prevent geese from congregating on the public beaches, including scare tactics, though effectiveness is yet to be determined.
To find out which beaches are closed, visit hennepin.us/residents/health-medical/public-swim-beaches. Note, the list only includes those that are monitored by county officials.
For example, Shady Oak Beach, located at 5200 Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka, is operated by the City of Minnetonka’s Recreation Department. The beach was closed Aug. 14 to swimming due to high levels of E coli. It will remain closed until further testing indicates the water is safe, however, the playground and beach remain open.
