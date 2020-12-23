Rock Elm Tavern

Rock Elm Tavern opened in 2015 at 16605 County Road 24 in Plymouth. 

The future of Rock Elm Tavern is uncertain as owners Troy Reding and Brad Sorenson renegotiate a five-year extension of their lease, which ends in February, while also exploring alternative locations in the area. Until a plan is put in place, operations at the Plymouth location are on hold with the restaurant serving its last takeout Dec. 22. Rock Elm Tavern opened in 2015 at 16605 County Road 24 in Plymouth. 

The restaurant will remain closed until further notice. “We aren’t out of the woods yet,” Reding said, noting that operating in a pandemic doesn’t create a safe environment for restaurants to resign a lease.

“There’s too many question marks out there to enter into a long-term agreement that has a lot of risk behind it.” Reding said no matter what happens “we aren’t going away.” Instead, they will look for a new spot in Plymouth and resurrect Rock Elm Tavern in its true form with more steak and seafood entrees than burgers.

The restaurant will have a smoked meats pop-up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve. Guests can stop by in the parking lot and get brisket, turkey, prime rib, ham, sides and beer to welcome 2021.

Rock Elm's Maple Grove location will close until March for a "well-deserved break," and will reopen with a new name and feel, but with some familiar favorites, according to a press release. 

