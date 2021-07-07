Although husband and wife Chip Williams and Joni Sutton were longtime Plymouth residents, they had long dreamed of life in France.
After they both retired as band teachers 10 years ago – Williams from Wayzata High School and Sutton from Maple Grove Junior High – the couple decided the time was right to take that leap.
Europe had always been a special place for them.
After all, it’s where the two first met 30 years ago while on a tour through the Minnesota Ambassadors of Music program, which offers opportunities to high school band students to perform across Europe.
“We started realizing a good 10 years before we retired, that we wanted an experience in Europe – specifically in France – where we weren’t living like tourists, but we were just living,” Sutton said. “Doing the day-to-day things that you do at home.”
Rather than just visit, they wanted to be immersed in it.
“We’ve done many trips that were the ‘two nights here, three nights there’ kind of trips that after two or three weeks, you’re exhausted and you just want to go home and rest,” Williams said.
This trip was going to be something different.
After talking and dreaming for years, they eventually began saving and planning. In the fall of 2011, they decided to embardk on a three-month stay in a small town in the region of Burgundy, France.
They rented a place on a working vineyard in the wine region of Côte de Beaune, which the couple described as having picturesque hills covered in grapevines.
While the rental’s website said the property was a working vineyard, “we had no idea how immersed we would be in observing this wine-making process until we were there ... opening the windows in the morning and seeing all of these wine barrels outside our window in the courtyard,” and the smell of wine wafting through, Sutton shared.
From the picturesque vineyards and hiking to the wine and food, they quite simply fell in love with France.
“I just think it’s a beautiful country with terrifically friendly people,” Williams said. “And I know just enough French to get into trouble.”
“And I know enough to try to get it him out of it,” his wife responded.
Sutton began studying French in high school, and continues learning to this day at Alliance Française in Minneapolis.
“I must really enjoy a challenge, I guess. And I don’t accept defeat, because it’s so hard as an adult to learn another language, but I keep trying,” she said.
The couple really appreciates the slowed-down French lifestyle.
“It’s relaxing, where people really savor a meal instead of chowing it down without tasting it,” Sutton said, noting that the latter practice was something they were both accustomed to as teachers.
“You would never be rushed out of a cafe,” she said.
Sutton fell in love with the country as a child, sharing how it all began in the couples’ newly published book, “French Bliss,” which they wrote to share experiences and obstacles they overcame while first living in France 10 years ago.
The plan
When the couple relayed their plans to move to France for three months, they were undoubtedly met with skepticism.
“Quite honestly, I think most of our friends and family thought this was going to be a disaster,” Sutton said, as they both laughed.
While some thought they would be lonely and homesick, two of their sons thought they’d never come back.
“They know us,” Sutton laughed.
The couple didn’t let their spirit of adventure and passion for international travel rush their plans. Rather, they took the time studying the different regions of France, looking for a long-term vacation rental that would best fit their interests and budget.
Ultimately, they went over there with a specific purpose of visiting five or six different places in various areas of the country. By doing so, they were able to then decide which place fit their lifestyle the best.
“The fact that it was on a working vineyard with vines literally in the backyard was just a bonus,” Williams said.
They’ve been there five times since and are going back this fall.
After not visiting for two years due to the pandemic, the Plymouth residents are really looking forward to reconnecting with their friends when they return in October.
“We hoped for it, but what we didn’t really count on was that we were going to make such close friends,” Sutton said, sharing how they were warmly welcomed by the family that owned the vacation rental and lived also on-site.
They will also be staying at their new home for the first time as their love for France has led them to transition from renters to buyers, realizing yet another dream.
“We’ve never been to the town and neither of us have had one moment of regret,” Sutton said.
‘French Bliss’
When the couple took their first leap and immersed themselves into French life, they began journaling their adventures through a travel blog where friends and family could follow along.
Ten years later, they began reading those posts and decided to put them together in a book called “French Bliss.”
“It was the perfect pandemic project,” Sutton said. “It’s been such a special experience for us and it allows us to have record of it.”
While they aren’t looking to make money, “we hope enough people will find it entertaining,” Williams said.
They also hope the book will encourage others to realize a dream through some long-range planning.
“I think people should have confidence in themselves – that they can plan a trip and if they’re not comfortable driving, take a train,” Sutton said. “And allow time to get lost because that’s part of the story you’re going to tell.”
For those looking to travel to France, the couple recommends Rick Steves France guidebook.
They also suggest that travelers “get off the beaten path.”
“Don’t spend all your time in Paris,” Sutton said.
While learning a foreign language can be challenging, the couple also recommends that travelers take time to learn a few phrases before visiting another country, including “please,” “thank you” and, “Do you speak English?”
“In French, if you just learn those three phrases, most people will be exceedingly helpful to you,” Williams said.
For those who have never traveled Europe, taking a trip through a tour group “might be a good way to go the first time you go over there,” Sutton said.
For the frequent travelers, a trip with the Minnesota Ambassadors of Music “was a wonderful trip because it was kind of like a Europe 101 primer,” having made stops in London, Paris, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and Venice, Williams said.
After such an initial foray, the couple suggests focusing on just one or two countries each visit.
Purchase “French Bliss” online at books2read.com/u/mBZNeO.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.