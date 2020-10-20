On the corner of 40th Place and Harbor Lane in Plymouth sits Frankenstein’s version of a 1950s pickup truck, all decked out for Halloween.
This operational melding of parts, however, is no monster. Rather, it is the harmless creation of Nick Thielen, an engineer with General Mills, who loves to tinker on vehicles.
“It’s partly why I have an engineering degree,” he said.
Despite the truck being registered as a 1950 Chevrolet pickup, it’s actually the compilation of several vintage parts – all from different years – “with some new parts thrown in,” he said.
With a love for working on old cars, Thielen was more heartbroken than bruised when he was in a crash six years ago, totaling his last pride and joy, a 1959 Ford Edsel.
After that, he sought a new project but didn’t know exactly what he was looking for until a friend asked him if he wanted a 1954 truck frame.
Taking his friend up on the offer, Thielen built the frame up from there, by basically taking “leftover parts” from other tinkering friends, such as the cab from a 1950 grain truck and the taillights salvaged from his Edsel.
Thielen also kept all the original paint from each of the distinct parts, only applying a clear coat to prevent further rusting.
While any vintage is never officially completed because old parts wear out and need replacing, “it’s done enough that it’s drivable and fun. The little stuff is just fun tinkering to keep you from going crazy,” he said.
When all is said and done, Thielen estimates more than 150 hours have been spent on the truck, giving credit to everyone who has helped him with the project along the way.
“It’s just an awful lot of fun,” he said.
For Thielen, the ability to make something out of nothing brings him a lot of joy.
“To be able to put it together, have it run and have it drive ... there’s a lot of satisfaction in that,” he said.
Working with tools and lifting heavy parts is also a great workout that is far more fun than any treadmill.
“At least for me,” he said.
He also appreciates the social connection he finds with other vintage and classic car enthusiasts, especially during the Back to the 50s Car Show each year in June at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. The event includes 12,000 vehicles, all from 1964 or earlier, from across the state and nation.
Then, there’s the historical aspect of old cars.
“It’s fascinating,” Thielen said, especially learning how the more archaic and older technology works compared to newer models.
“To understand that is really gratifying,” the engineer said.
He also tends to “like cars no one else does,” or “orphans,” as he calls them, noting his next search is for either an MGB or Corvair.
And while vintage vehicle parts may be harder to find, Thielen says they are more fun, making the search well worth it.
The vintage truck has also been a delight for the neighborhood as the Thielens decorate it for the holidays, a tradition he and his wife, Teresa, started last winter.
With strings of Christmas lights and a tree in the bed, the pickup made for the perfect backdrop for the Thielen family Christmas cards.
Teresa, who only slightly minds giving her garage space up for her husband’s hobby, admits there may have been an ulterior motive for the decor as it also provides an opportunity for Nick to clean out the garage.
In the spirit of fall and Halloween, the couple has now decorated the truck for Halloween, complete with cobwebs, skeletons and Count Dracula in the passenger seat.
“The kids in the neighborhood just love it,” she said of the same kids who come running whenever they hear Nick fire up the engine.
