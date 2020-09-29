In Medicine Lake, three city council seats and the position of mayor are up for election on Nov. 3.
In the regular election, voters will choose two council members. The candidates include Clint Carlson, Joyce Meyer, Debra Stafne and Chris Heim (incumbent).
Connie Shaffer is running unopposed for the council’s special election. She was appointed in October 2019 to fill the council position vacated by Steven Anderson. No information was provided by Shaffer in response to the Sun Sailor’s request.
Mayoral incumbent Scott Marks is running unopposed.
The candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Clint Carlson
Address: 202 Peninsula Rd.
Education: MBA in Finance, Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering
Occupation: CEO of Quantum Development; former real estate investment analyst for a major insurance company; U.S. Army Veteran
Community Involvement: City commissioner on the Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission; Medicine Lake Planning Commission member three years; Member of AMLAC many years; Plymouth youth baseball coach
Contact Information: cacarlson@comcast.net
Why are you seeking election?
I am seeking election for the Medicine Lake City Council because I care about the quality of life in our city and the quality of water in Medicine Lake and have the engineering and financial background to contribute to solutions for our aging infrastructure. I have worked professionally with many city councils, planning departments and staff to improve property my company has owned and managed. One of my projects was to develop land into lots with new roads, sewer, water systems and other utilities and to find the funding to do so. My experience on the Bassett Creek Watershed Commission has focused on improving the water quality in Medicine Lake for environmental and recreational goals and I intend to continue this work.
What main issue in Medicine Lake concerns you and how do you propose to address it?
Our aging infrastructure presents many short- and long-term challenges and I would address them as follows:
• Fast track readiness of our sewage lift station so it stays functional and has the necessary upgrades and replacements to avoid a crisis.
• Analyze the city’s options for short- and long-term infrastructure improvements being outlined by our city engineers, SEH Inc., and proceed with plans to fund and implement the recommended options.
• Funding these projects is a challenge in a city with a population of under 400 people. My background includes many creative approaches to financing real estate and infrastructure projects which I can apply to a role on the city council.
Chris Heim
Address: 18 Kaiser Ave.
Education: MBA from Drake University
Occupation: President/CEO AbeTech
Community Involvement: 19 years as a volunteer firefighter and four years on City Council
Contact Information: chris_heim@hotmail.com
Why are you seeking election?
It has been an honor to serve as a firefighter for the past 19 years and City Council the past four years. I love everything about Medicine Lake – family-friendly, small-town traditions, self-governed independence and eclectic households. I also have concern for the challenges we face in maintaining the city’s aging infrastructure (i.e. roads, parks, drainage and lift station) and supporting the city’s ongoing construction pressure. With career experience as a CEO, a passion for public service, and insights from having led our city’s sewer-relining project, I would like to continue serving the city. I will help our city make prudent decisions that represent our collective best interests. Thank you for your consideration.
Joyce Meyer
Address: 246 Peninsula Rd.
Education: MBA, U of M Carlson School of Management
Occupation: North America Client Delivery Lead, Accenture
Community involvement: Laker Newspaper Editor, Medicine Lake, 2017 to present; financial literacy instructor for low-income adults and families, Cars for Neighbors, 2011-2014
Contact information: joycemeyer@rocketmail.com
Why are you seeking election?
As a resident of Medicine Lake since 2015, I have attended numerous city council meetings in my quest to faithfully report news and information in our beloved “Laker” newspaper. What sprouted was a keen interest to learn more about decisions our council makes, in addition to our fire department, law enforcement, public works, treasury and care/stewardship of our natural resources. Not to mention our emergency management and pandemic response to COVID-19. And yes, even learning intimate details about our sewer system! I am seeking election to our city council because I am confident that I can contribute to our “small but mighty” city in ways that provide a high quality of life for our residents while fostering fiscal prudence and conservation of our land, water and wildlife.
What main issue in Medicine Lake concerns you and how do you propose to address it?
What I love most about Medicine Lake is its diversity, while at the same time, this is what I fear losing the most. I grew up on a farm in rural Iowa, the youngest of nine kids. Anyone could live where we lived! Big houses and small. High, low and fixed incomes. Young families and senior citizens. These are the same qualities that attracted us to Medicine Lake. And so, what is the main issue that could potentially change this? In my opinion, it is the potential for high property taxes that could price some residents out of our city – the very same people who are the heart of Medicine Lake. But here is the good news – by attending council meetings, I have seen firsthand a great leadership in our city, due diligence with capital planning and attention to priority setting. With an opportunity to join them at the table, I will consider the views of our diverse residents and always strive to keep Medicine Lake an “equal opportunity community.”
Debra Stafne
Address: 234 Peninsula Rd.
Education: Bachelor’s degree and paralegal certificate from Hamline University
Occupation: Realtor, Edina Realty
Contact Information: debbiestafne@edinarealty.com
Why are you seeking election?
I have chosen to run for City Council to do my part in keeping the city as perfect as it is now. We just moved into Medicine Lake in February and COVID-19 has made getting out and meeting all our new neighbors difficult. The city reminds me of my childhood days where kids played outside and went to whatever home was having the most fun. All the residents look out for one another and you are always greeted with a smile or a wave as you drive down Peninsula Road. As a Realtor, I have the privilege of working all over the Twin Cities and have had the opportunity to evaluate many communities. When it became time for us to buy a new home we chose Medicine Lake because of the small-town feel within the metro area.
What main issue in Medicine Lake concerns you and how do you propose to address it?
The main concern I have as a resident is the environment. Lakeshore and water quality are issues as well as local wildlife. The recent closure of the beaches in Plymouth due to E. coli and gathering information on how that affects the residents of Medicine Lake as a water quality issue was more difficult than it should have been. A second issue or concern is our playground. Several neighbors have brought up how old it is and I would like to investigate costs and improvements over time.
I would like to reach out to the Minnesota DNR and research localized issues about our lake and lakeshore. How can the residents of Medicine Lake help impact the overall health and wellbeing of the lake and lakeshore? I want the residents of the city to be confident that they can bob around in the water safely at any point in the year. The healthier the lake, the clearer the water and the happier the residents.
Scott A. Marks
Address: 179 Peninsula Rd.
Education: Juris doctorate
Occupation: Patent attorney for a large medical device company
Community involvement: City council for six years and mayor for four. In years past, I have also been in leadership positions in several professional organizations and a regular volunteer in community activities.
Contact information: Cell: 763-458-1434
Why are you seeking reelection?
I am running for mayor because I want to actively participate in solving the challenges facing our small community. Living in a city of fewer than 400 people requires that individuals step forward to keep the city running on a daily basis, to plan for the future and to deal with issues as they occur. Keeping Medicine Lake operating as a viable city will allow my two daughters to continue growing up in a truly unique setting – lake country in the city. There are a lot of issues that require attention to detail to solve and I think I bring that focus to the position. I hope to continue serving the city going forward.
What main issue in Medicine Lake concerns you and how do you propose to address it?
My main concern is infrastructure. Medicine Lake was founded over 75 years ago. Approximately 50 years ago, the road and sewer were put into place. A few years ago, we spent a lot of time and money relining the sewer mainline throughout the city. We are hoping that will give us another 50 years for this critical infrastructure. The lift station, another critical part of the sewer system, is also 50 years old. The lift station “lifts” the sewage from our low level to a higher level such that it can flow into the Met Council’s waste treatment system.
This capital equipment is now beyond the usual expected life of the system. In the next few years, we need to have a plan in place to refurbish or replace this equipment. Waiting for catastrophic failure is not an option. In addition, the road is in a similar situation. The road has been maintained in great shape, already outliving its original projected lifespan. Going forward, we need to continue with yearly maintenance and fix problems as they occur. But we desperately need to have a plan in place for eventual replacement. In addition, many city residents are interested in city water, which should also be considered.
