Plymouth resident Idelle Bjelland has led anything but a typical life, and has never shied away from following her true passions despite what society expected of her. A current Plymouth resident, Bjelland is perhaps best known as an on-air art teacher for the Minneapolis Public School District at a time when the importance of the arts was so overlooked that the district didn’t have a single classroom art teacher.
“About 1963, the Minneapolis School District decided that what they needed was – there was not an art teacher in the public schools at that time – so they decided that what they would try to do was to find someone who could teach art on television,” Bjelland shared. “The schools’ goal was to put together a program to teach elementary students, grades one through three and four through six. Then what I did was a series of programs for one through three, and another series of programs for four through six.”
She explained that each program was a half-hour long, and included lesson plans and “suggested preparation” so that the teachers leading art time in the classroom could prepare for the class.
Bjelland said she has always understood the importance of art. “People, at any age, can realize that art and design is all around us. It’s one thing people don’t pick up on really fast; they could figure it out really fast, but it’s not something that kind of impedes your senses right from the get-go,” she said. “I think there’s more art interest, and more basis for exposure and experience within an art project, than anyone ever gives it credit for.”
She said the basis of her on-air art programs was to teach students that “the whole art and design process is right in front of you, you just have to look for it.”
She added: “There was no end to the subjects that we could use.”
Bjelland explained that her original dream had been to use her passion for art to be “a famous dress designer in New York City.’’ However, as a woman in the 1950s, “you didn’t hang your hat on going to New York City,” she said.
“I graduated from high school in 1956 from Southwest High School in Minneapolis. If you wanted to do something in the art world back then, as a woman, you were a teacher,” she said. “You had three options: teacher, secretary, or nurse.”
While she spent some time as a teacher, Bjelland was never limited by what she was told she could do, and explained she had a “flight of fancy to do things that were different.”
She began her career as a figure skater, and competed across the United States. After this, she attended college, where she finished her degree, married her high school boyfriend and had two children, all at the same time. She then began her journey as an on-air art teacher.
She didn’t end her career there. Bjelland subsequently worked on-air for a year in upstate New York as a real estate agent, then as an in-person teacher, and later owned her own plant business, among other pursuits.
“I’ve found over the years that everything I’ve ever done or wanted to do, there was little pieces of every piece of the puzzle that worked together to put me in the next step,” she said.
Bjelland’s life is a testament to the truth of this, from “accidentally” becoming a figure skater in her youth, to using her art passion and TV experience later in her career, to learning entrepreneurial skills from her father,.Even her divorce from her first husband led to Bjelland serendipitously marrying her seventh-grade friend Rolf after reconnecting later in life.
“(Rolf and I) have been married now almost 20 years,” Bjelland said. “God knew what he was doing; the two of us together would have never made it, we’re too much alike, we would have burned each other out back in about 1965. But we’re doing great now.”
Bjelland currently lives in Trillium Woods. Even in retirement, she plans to remain true to who she is.
She shared this advice to those who may be feeling lost along the way: “I just did what I did best, followed my stars so to speak, and had an enormous belief in the grand plan of my life. And because I had a lot of faith in a higher power, I knew I was headed in the right direction.”
