Idelle Bjelland taught art on TV in the 1960s when Minneapolis Schools had no in-classroom art teachers.

The Plymouth resident shared her life experience

Plymouth resident Idelle Bjelland has led anything but a typical life, and has never shied away from following her true passions despite what society expected of her. A current Plymouth resident, Bjelland is perhaps best known as an on-air art teacher for the Minneapolis Public School District at a time when the importance of the arts was so overlooked that the district didn’t have a single classroom art teacher.

Idelle Bjelland married her former middle school friend, Rolf, after reconnecting later in life.

