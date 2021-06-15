The Plymouth Farmers Market will open for the season Wednesday, June 23, and vendors like Plymouth resident Wanda Malden of Sweet Delectables are preparing goods for shoppers.
Malden is joining the market for the first time this year, offering an assortment of cookies, granola, apple butter and candied nuts.
This may be her first time as a vendor, but she’s no amateur in the kitchen.
“I come from a long line of wonderful cooks,” said Malden, noting her parents were both accomplished cooks.
She learned to cook at an early age, watching her father cook dinner for the family and prepare make-ahead meals.
“I was always under him, asking ‘what are you doing?’” Malden recalled. “He just couldn’t shake me out of the kitchen.”
Malden shared how her father would sight-measure ingredients to the exact measurements.
“To me, that was like a magic show,” she said.
Helping out in the kitchen also helped her develop fine motor skills and learn hands-on lessons in math and science, baking her first batch of cookies at 5 years old.
It was also an opportunity to learn where the recipes originated and where the ingredients came from.
“There was always a story or a lesson,” she said.
He also encouraged his children to try new things even if they didn’t want to. “You can’t have an opinion if you don’t try it,” she recalled him saying.
By 11 years old, Malden became much more of an accomplished cook, with a lot less supervision required.
That’s also when baking and making confectionery goodies became her passion, creating holiday meals and desserts for the family. She even began making her own personalized gift baskets.
In high school, Malden recalled the first gift basket she made, which she sent to her brother who was serving overseas.
She placed the chocolate chip cookies in muffin cups and put them in a tin can wrapped in a brown paper bag.
Despite the “fragile” warning, the delicate confections didn’t sustain the transport.
Though her brother had no complaints, as he and his comrades enjoyed every last crumb ... and her good intentions.
Malden assured that in college she learned about packaging.
“I know what I’m doing now,” she said.
Her culinary love has also been passed down to her daughter, who is now a pastry chef.
While Malden’s dream is to attend culinary school, she is semi-retired and wants to start small by selling at the local farmers market.
“I still have the itch to go to culinary school, but I thought I’d take the plunge and start with this and see where it takes me,” she said.
She is also compiling a cookbook, so she too can pass down recipes and their stories to her children.
“I love the excitement that comes with creating special recipes,” she said.
Market begins June 23
The Plymouth Farmers Market kicks off the season Wednesday, June 23, at Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6. The market will be open 2:30-6:30 p.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 6.
“Visiting the farmers market regularly is a wonderful way to support local vendors and connect with your community,” said Ann Mosack, city recreation supervisor and market coordinator. “Enjoy strolling among the stalls of fresh products, learning where your food comes from and how it is produced.”
Vendors sell fresh, locally grown produce and prepared food, including fruits, vegetables, fresh bread, oils and vinegars, coffee, honey, maple syrup, ice cream, meats, sauces, flowers and more. A variety of local musicians will also perform throughout the market season.
A few market guidelines this year include:
• Dogs are not allowed, with the exception of service dogs.
• Market begins promptly at 2:30 p.m. and no early purchases are allowed.
• Some vendors offer credit card payments, but bring cash for those who do not.
• Handwashing stations are available, and marketgoers are encouraged to wash or sanitize hands before and after shopping.
• All participants must stay home if they feel sick or have had close contact with someone who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.
A community table is available to charity and nonprofit organizations for fundraising, promotional and educational purposes. To apply, call Mosack at 763-509-5214 or email amosack@plymouthmn.gov at least two weeks in advance of a desired date.
A weekly newsletter is published featuring vendors, news and upcoming events for the market, as well as a recipe with ingredients available at the market. For more information and to sign up for the newsletter, visit plymouthmn.gov/farmersmarket.
