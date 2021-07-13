The Friends the Plymouth Library are thrilled to announce the return of the popular Gorgeous Gardens Tour 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
This is the seventh self-guided gardens tour that the Friends have sponsored after having to cancel last year’s tour due to the pandemic.
The annual garden tour is an opportunity for the group to raise funds to support library programming. The event also introduces people to beautiful gardens where they can learn from other gardeners, explained Cathy Fischer, president of the Friends of the Plymouth Library.
It will feature five gardens - four in Plymouth and one in neighboring New Hope.
“It’s just such a wonderful thing to do on a Sunday afternoon,” Fischer said.
One garden site is described by its owner, Mary Cotton, as “Painting With Flowers.”
Her painted backyard is separated by four large gardens, each with a mix of perennials and annuals, offering a variety of colors, textures and heights from spring through fall.
“I always want to have something blooming,” said Cotton, who was scheduled to be on the tour last year.
Her backyard is also decorated with fairy gardens, metal art and rocks she’s collected from the North Shore.
Cotton said she tries to create a harmonious mix of flowers, rocks and art, knowing there is a fine line where there can be too much garden art.
The second tour site features multiple flower gardens which surround a sunny yard filled with perennial color throughout the season.
Owner Sherri Slocum shared that a unique feature is the terraced garden wall that borders her neighbor’s property, which sits at a higher elevation than her yard.
For her, it was an opportunity to maximize the use of a more narrow backyard while surrounding herself with flowers.
On the lower ledge, she planted sedum, which sent roots through the crevices between the blocks, adding even more dimension and color.
“Gardening is my way of bringing some beauty into the world and creating a sanctuary space for myself,” Slocum said. “And, during the summer, I always have cut flowers in the house … so I can bring that sanctuary feeling inside. In a small way, the gardens are a reflection of who I am.”
The third garden offers a yard filled with a large variety of trees, including an oak tree estimated to be 200 years old.
Hostas are a favorite plant of theirs and they are found throughout the gardens, along with hydrangeas.
Medicine Lake is the site of the fourth garden tour location, and offers a beautiful representation of a pollinator-friendly yard starting with a colorful boulevard garden and rain garden that are certified Monarch Waystations.
Near the house and patio, raised beds and foundation gardens are planted with a mix of native and cultivated flowers, shrubs, and small trees. A shady dry creek installation meandering along a side yard has been an opportunity for neighbors to garden together and manage storm-water runoff for both properties. The lawn in front and back is a “Bee Lawn” mix of fescue grasses, Dutch white clover, and flowering creeping thyme. In the backyard, two free-form pollinator gardens provide additional habitat as well as year-round interest and a path that provides a native plant meadow leading to the lake.
Some might recall this garden, owned by Wil McClaren and Paul Thurmes, was a part of the tour three years ago. It was included once again in light of their recent garden additions, Fischer noted.
The last garden on the tour was created as a serenity space with lots of green with plenty of pops of color and music created by the wind chimes.
Garden Tour tickets are $10 in advance or $15 on the day of the event and are for sale at Bachman’s in Plymouth. Children ages 12 and under are free. Tickets may also be purchased at individual gardens on the day of the tour. Follow the cross streets for directional signs: 28th and W. Medicine Lake Road, Schmidt Lake Road and Balsam Lane; Schmidt Lake Road and Forestview Lane; and 39th and Zachary Lane. All of the above are in Plymouth. The fifth garden is in New Hope - 49th and Yukon.
Look for directional signs for exact locations. Tickets will be for sale at the gardens for $15 on the day of the sale.
