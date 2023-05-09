Food, performances, booths, and activities from over 12 Asian countries come to the Hilde June 3
For those looking for a night of cultural immersion and exploration, look no further than the Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair, which is scheduled for on June 3 a5 the Hilde Performance Center.
This first-of-its-kind event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature food, performances, activities, and informational booths from a large variety of Asian cultures. Admission is free and open to the public.
Chen Zhou, a Wayzata High School parent, has previously been involved in putting on the school’s International Night, and is one of the key people planning this event, among other residents.
“[Wayzata High] School hasn’t done International Night [due to the pandemic] for quite a while and they’re starting again this year, and we have a lot of Asian population or new immigrants coming to this area,” Zhou said of the event’s inspiration. “Everybody loves the school district, everybody’s moving in, but there’s a way to make people feel more, how should I say, welcomed and also feel like this is very family oriented, and [an] activity for the kids.
“We figure, people have done the International Night, they are very proud of their heritage. We can use some of that,” Zhou said, concluding that this event offers a similar opportunity to the student’s International Night on a much larger, city-wide scale that’s open to adults as well.
Wayzata School Board member and Plymouth resident Milind Sohoni, who is helping the event organizers, agreed.
“Having lived in Plymouth for [over] 28 years, and as a proud Indian American, I am very happy that Chen and his team have undertaken the gargantuan task of promoting the Asian culture,” Sohoni said. “The Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair is the first of its kind in Plymouth, and I wish the organizers success this year, and every year thereafter.”
Zhou shared the long list of attractions the fair will feature, and it would seem the organizers have indeed set themselves up for success in the coming years with so many activities to explore.
“We have over six and a half hours of music, dance, and performance. We have food vendors, food trucks, coming in to try different varieties. We have about a dozen right now, and probably you could add more, different cultural booths, that are Chinese, Korean, Indian, Japanese, all varieties,” Zhou said. “So when people come to see it, they’ll realize, Asia is a big area, there are many countries.”
He shared that the event will also feature “traditional face paint or potentially henna,” making Japanese paper cranes, and “some traditional games that they play in China or other areas.
“We wanted to have people try different things and get a flavor of, what would you experience in different countries? The whole idea is, when you’re there, we take you to a different place. You still speak the same language, but you can try different things.”
He explained that while this event is going to be a celebration of culture and a fun experience for everyone, the inspiration for it also came from a desire to show people in America the beauty and value of Asian cultures and people, amidst the recent rise in Asian hate crimes.
“There’s all kinds of protests and things that have happened, but we think that doesn’t really always change people’s perception,” Zhou explained. “But if you can bring people together at an event, see each other and talk to each other, that probably will make more difference. It’s softer, but you know, it might [make] change.
“We don’t want to drive people to any way of thinking, so we figured, let’s do what we, a lot of Asians, do well, which is have a good party, have great food, performances, and you know do some fun activities together.”
Zhou also highlighted that this event is meant to represent all Asian cultures, and is an invitation for people of all backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities.
“Even though I’m Chinese and in this first year we have a lot of Chinese people helping out, we want to make sure it’s broad and brings other people in, working together. Thai has their own program [at the event], Hmong has their own program, Cambodia has their own program, India has their own program,” he said. “Everybody has a very unique culture, but you know, sometimes it’s harder for one culture to step out and to see another culture. So when we bring our Asian cultures together, then you get a flavor of each and you experience variations and you see a lot of similarities.
“It’s open to everyone who wants to learn about Asian culture, or just wants to come have some great food.”
Other organizers of the Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair shared Zhou’s sentiments, including the organization’s president Fiona Kan.
“I feel very honored to have this opportunity working with a few other community leaders to organize the inaugural Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair. It is exciting that this is a part of and continuation of celebrat[ing] AAPI (Asian American Pacific Islander) heritage month,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to foster cross-cultural understanding and appreciation while enjoying a truly memorable day out.”
Zhou further shared his hopes for the future of the Asian Fair, and for what he hopes people will take away from it, including an understanding of what it means to be Asian.
“A lot of people think Asian [means] black hair, brown face, [thin] eyes, that’s very stereotypical,” Zhou said. “But if you come you’ll realize there’s a lot of varieties.
“If we have a good showing, we would like to make it this annual thing. We think there’s a lot of people who love to learn about other countries. We don’t get to travel to other countries a lot, and Minnesota has the best summer anywhere, you know, so why not stay here to experience other cultures?”
For more information about the Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair, visit tcasianfair.org, the Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair Facebook page, or follow @tcasianfair on Instagram.
