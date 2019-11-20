Ever since 11-year-old Ava Chaconas was “a little kid,” she’s loved birds.
From her first stuffed animal, Finchie, to her very first sentence, “Daddy, I see a birdie under a car,” there was no question birds were on the horizon for her.
“I’ve always loved birds,” said the Wayzata Central Middle School sixth-grader. Her passion for birds exudes as she gets home from school and immediately asks her dad, Simon Wardele, what birds were at the feeders that day.
When the family moved from Texas to Plymouth last year, Ava’s love for birds soared to new heights.
“We’re bird nerds now,” said Simon, who’s been a stay-at-home dad since Ava was 18 months old.
Ava immediately took notice of the bounty of birds in their new backyard.
From a northern cardinal to a pileated woodpecker, the birds here were a stark contrast to the occasional mockingbird and sparrow they saw in their treeless Texas neighborhood.
The more bird feeders they hung out, the more they learned about the birds and how to attract many species to their backyard. Ava even has the “Bird Song Bible,” a comprehensive bird book of 750 North American birds and their songs.
Soon, Ava was grabbing the camera, taking shots of the birds that would visit their feeders.
“She just took to it,” Simon said.
Ava agreed, bursting with excitement. “A whole new world opened up and every single bird on every single branch was a world of endless possibilities.”
As a birder, she particularly likes the adrenaline rush and the excitement she gets upon seeing a new bird.
When Ava’s Grandma Genevieve bought her a new Nikon D3500, her parents, Simon and Christina, realized the quality and detail of their daughter’s photos matched those of the professional ones they saw online.
“Ava’s always been extremely artsy, so it’s not surprising that she’s taken to [photography],” Simon said.
Her niche has become taking pictures of “puffy” birds with ruffled feathers and birds with character.
For example, Ava’s most notable and toughest bird to photograph was the ruby-crowned kinglet.
“There are some birds like the kinglet who photograph ridiculously well ... they just pop out,” Ava said, and the ruby-crowned kinglet was one of them.
“He’s really cute,” she said, as she tried to find the words to describe his character.
“He’s like you,” Simon said of his daughter “... bounces around all over the place.”
Ava agreed. “Yes, he’s very bouncy and doesn’t sit still really, unless he’s sleeping.”
The ruby-crowned kinglet is the inspiration for their new start-up, Kinglet Photography, including in the logo that Ava designed.
“It was an amazing shot that we thought we should share with the world,” Simon said.
They decided to start with the Plymouth Arts Fair, and take it from there.
Simon saw Ava’s photos as a chance to teach his daughter how to run a small business.
Excited to learn their three submitted photos earned a spot in the upcoming arts fair, they began ordering products, including wall art (canvas and metal), prints, coasters, dry-erase boards, and novelty cards, to sell at the fair.
The three photos they submitted will also be available. The photos include the “Humble Bee,” a photo Ava caught of a hummingbird and a bee going for the same flower, the “Ruby-Crowned Kinglet,” which Ava took from her backyard; and Simon’s shot of a great blue heron at French Regional Park.
Through this business venture, Ava’s goal with sharing her photos is to also raise awareness about the declining bird population. The Plymouth Arts Fair exhibit will also include ways people can help her mission, including adding bird feeders and limiting pesticide use.
“That’s an important one. If a birdie eats a berry with pesticides on it, that’s not a story you want to hear,” she said.
As a father, Simon said he has enjoyed watching the passion his daughter has for birds and photography.
“To see her out there ... brings a smile to my face,” he said.
And since the two have always had a special bond, “It’s not surprising that we found something else that we love to do together,” he said.
For more information, visit Kinglet Photography on Facebook.
Upcoming Plymouth Arts Fair
The Plymouth Arts Fair is will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
About 30 local and regional artists will display, demonstrate and sell their artwork. The fair features paintings, photography, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, clothing/accessories, household items and more.
The event also features a children’s art activity 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, as well as musical performances throughout both days of the fair.
