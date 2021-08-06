Family and friends of Jay Boughton gathered at Messiah United Methodist Church in Plymouth Aug. 6 for a funeral service and celebration of a life that ended tragically in a shooting on Highway 169 in Plymouth July 6.
Ahead of the service, a press conference was held in which Stephen Robinson, spoke on behalf of the family and reported the family receiving “outpouring of support and love” in the aftermath of his brother-in-law’s death.
Boughton, 56, of Crystal, was an assistant coach for Armstrong/Cooper Youth Baseball Association and former coach for the Crystal Little League. He died from a gunshot wound to the head after allegedly being shot from a vehicle in the other lane while driving south on Highway 169. Police continue to search for a suspect.
“My sister keeps calling this the, ‘let’s focus on the light,’” Robinson said of his late brother-in-law. “We had an amazing prayer service here last night with members of the community and pockets of friends that was just an amazing journey into Jay’s life.”
“And today again is another opportunity for us to focus on that light,” Robinson said. “Let’s be clear, what happened to Jay was evil. But we’re not focused on that as a family. We want to focus on the light that Jay was, is and the love for the family.”
The family’s faith continues to be a stronghold for the family, Robinson said, noting the funeral service was held at the church where Robinson’s father was a former pastor.
“But the faith has been paramount,” he said, which has allowed them to focus on the love and light, not the hate and negativity. “It’s been a focal point ... we pray, we hug, we love,” he said.
Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden talked briefly about the investigation, noting that they continue to follow up on tips as they come in.
“We just don’t know what little piece of information down the road is going to be that information that breaks this whole case wide open,” he said.
Fadden said they continue to search for a 2015-2020 silver Chevrolet Suburban and Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is now offering a reward of up to $13,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved.
Fadden also asks anyone who was in that area with cameras in their commercial vehicles to provide video footage.
According to the investigation, the suspect is believed to have been driving westbound on Interstate 694 from the area of Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills prior to the shooting.
Evidence shows the driver likely drove west on I-694 and exited on Highway 169 and traveled south.
Anyone who knows something is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477, or Plymouth police Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.
A GoFundMe account to assist the family has also been set up and has raised more than $82,000. To help reach the $100,000 goal, visit https://gofund.me/313d0f9a.
