Watts, Till’s cousin, will answer audience questions at the film’s conclusion
On April 15, Plymouth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is presenting a special opportunity to community members with a screening of the 2022 film “Till.” The movie tells the story of the life and death of Emmett Till. The screening will followed by a Q&A with Deborah Watts, Emmett Till’s cousin, a Plymouth resident, and the co-founder, executive director, and president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.
The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. April 15 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Plymouth, at 12235 Old Rockford Road. Admission is free and open to all.
“I think for us and as family members, we are honored to be able to pick up the mantle that was started well before I was born,” said Watts. “To have that opportunity to continue making sure that people understand what happened to Emmett, and making sure we understand that it can still happen today. Emmett’s life was lost because of hate and racism and white supremacy.”
The Plymouth Event
The film, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, was released in the United States last fall. While Watts shared that she and her family were not directly involved with the movie-making process, it is still an important vehicle for sharing Till’s story.
Plymouth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leader Audrey Britton explained that this opportunity came out of a chance meeting between herself and Watts at Watt’s Plymouth home.
“I actually met Deborah when I was out door-knocking, and I bet you that was 10 years ago. I remember it so specifically because she was so eloquent,” Britton said.
Britton said usually “you’re out of there in two minutes and most people don’t have questions,” Watts was “leaning up against the door, looking at my stuff, and she’s just asking question after question.”
Years after this meeting, Britton attended an “identical event” to the one being hosted in Plymouth in St. Paul.
“I went to it, and then I posted on our Facebook page, you know, ‘I went to this great event.’ (Then Deborah) became a member because she was mentioned in there,” Britton said.
From that point, Plymouth DEI and the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation coordinated a screening of “Till” with the help of the Mount Olivet Racial Equity group.
Britton shared that after “three, four months” of coordination, the event was finally scheduled and put together. She also explained why she thought it would be a good fit for Plymouth DEI to host.
“The short answer is it dawned on us that we need to be better representing our under-represented communities here in Plymouth,” Britton said. “It was such a fit for what we’re doing. If I look at what Plymouth DEI does, we definitely lobby the city council for things. But it also includes education.”
Britton echoed Watt’s sentiment about the importance of remembering our history.
“Sometimes, you have to step back and go ‘Well, of course you just do this, but do you know why we do it? Why we do the actual event,’” she said. “There’s the education piece to it, and the more people who know, the more people who will get involved, and hopefully the more people who will be lifted up.”
According to the 2020 Census, Plymouth has a BIPOC population of around 23.3% (though that number doesn’t account for any change over the past two years).
“Our whole goal is to make Plymouth a more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable city,” Britton said.
Emmett Till’s story
The history behind this screening and Q&A started in 1955, with the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 14-year-old Emmet Till, a Black boy who allegedly flirted with a white woman.
According to the Library of Congress, “While visiting his relatives in Mississippi, Till went to the Bryant store with his cousins, and may have whistled at Carolyn Bryant. Her husband, Roy Bryant, and brother-in-law, J.W. Milam, kidnapped and brutally murdered Till, dumping his body in the Tallahatchie River.”
According to the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation, “Despite the overwhelming evidence of the defendants’ guilt and widespread pleas for justice from outside Mississippi, on September 23, the panel of white male jurors acquitted Bryant and Milam of all charges. Their deliberations lasted a mere 67 minutes.”
The foundation further states that Bryant and Milam “admitted to committing the murder of Emmett Till, protected by double jeopardy laws.”
The Library of Congress explains the effect that Till’s murder had on the state of civil rights at the time, stating, “The newspaper coverage and murder trial galvanized a generation of young African Americans to join the Civil Rights Movement out of fear that such an incident could happen to friends, family, or even themselves.”
Watts expanded on the significance of this history, her family history, saying, “We certainly do hope that audiences would be interested in understanding the history of what happened in 1955, and why we feel that Emmett’s story, (his mother) Mamie Till Mobley’s courage, is still relevant today.”
Watts described the mixed emotions felt by her family in regard to the legacy of her cousin’s murder.
“It brings on, sometimes, frustration, but I’ll say the overarching theme for us is that we’re honored. We think this is a privilege,” she added. “We try to amplify the need for continuing to understand history, also the need for things to be either reformed or changed, because I don’t think it’s a history or a future that we would like to continue. No one wants their child to be even in the vicinity of anyone or a part of any sort of vigilante kind of justice.”
A mother’s love
Watts makes one particular theme clear time and time again; the current work of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is inspired by the incredible courage and hard work of Emmett Till’s mother.
“We don’t deviate from (Mobley’s) voice, if you will, and certainly her charge to make sure that Emmett’s death is not in vain, and that people remember him, and that we make sure that the future is anchored so deeply,” Watts said. “We have a passion about this. It was all inspired by Emmett Till’s mother; we made a promise to her, not (even) understanding exactly what we were going to be doing.”
Watts shared the story of the first time she personally witnessed Mobley’s bravery and strength, and the inspiration she took from that.
“She summoned me in 1989 when the Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama was unveiled. She asked me to attend that with her along with other relatives,” Watts said, adding that Mobley spoke at the event, and Watts experienced “standing there in her glory, if you will, but through her grief and her pain” as well.
“I see (Mobley) standing with Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King, Myrlie Evers, you know, these giants,” Watts said.
She shared that Mobley passed away in 2003, after which the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation was created (in 2005), and explained that the organization has adopted Mobley’s words from that day as part of their mission statement, “Though they sway, they will not topple.”
“(Mobley wanted) to make sure that our children, our youth, have this history and that we provide them the stability, and the resources, that they are grounded so deeply that when life hits them, that they will sway and not topple,” Watts said.
The path forward
“The ugly parts of our past history should never be repeated,” Watts said.
She listed several initiatives on the legislative level that the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation is taking to continue Mobley’s work. These include the Emmett Till Antilynching Law, signed by President Joe Biden in 2022, and the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crimes Act, which allows the federal government to help local authorities investigate previously cold cases of civil rights occurring before 1980.
“Looking locally in Minnesota, we have just completed a hearing both in the House and the Senate, and that bill is a part of the omnibus bill, the Emmitt Lewis Till Victim’s Recovery Program,” Watts said. “In a nutshell, it’s health-wellness services for the families of victims of a variety of different violence, so not only just dealing with the historical trauma, but community trauma, generational trauma.”
“There’s no one single thing that’s part of solution,” Watts concluded. “It’s going to take all of us, wherever we are in whatever capacity, to first of all, make sure we understand what the issues are, and then to find our place in that solution.”
In the enormity of these legislative and social efforts, it could be easy to forget that not just anybody is leading this work; the family directly affected by the tragedy of Till’s murder are the ones shouldering the load.
“We’re all family members that started a foundation with our various backgrounds and skill sets, and our passion,” Watts said. “(We decided) that we would somehow try to impact the continuation of racism, the oppression on African Americans and Black and brown bodies, what they experience, sometimes in silence, and that we would amplify that and still be a part of the solution. You know, sitting at the table, yes, we can discuss what happened, but let’s talk about how we can affect change going forward. And so we’ve done that through our programs.”
Watts added, “It’s a lot for a family to take on. I’m so proud of our family.”
