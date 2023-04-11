1

Deborah Watts, of Plymouth, is the cousin of Emmett Till and co-founder, executive director, and president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. She will answer audience questions after a screening of the movie “Till” April 15.

Watts, Till’s cousin, will answer audience questions at the film’s conclusion

On April 15, Plymouth Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is presenting a special opportunity to community members with a screening of the 2022 film “Till.” The movie tells the story of the life and death of Emmett Till. The screening will followed by a Q&A with Deborah Watts, Emmett Till’s cousin, a Plymouth resident, and the co-founder, executive director, and president of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments