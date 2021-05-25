Girls lacrosse team improves to 7-3 after nearly matching season-high goals against Park
After a close 9-7 win over Wayzata May 13, the eighth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-3) girls lacrosse team pulled away from St. Louis Park in an 18-3 win on May 18.
The senior night win included several players picking up multiple points, led by six points (four assists) from Tilly Wolfe.
Annabelle Nicholson (three goals), Julia Evens (two goals) and Emma Peschel (three goals) each had four points. Maggie Graczyk added three points on two assists and led the team with four ground balls. Piper Ehlen, Mary Zavoral and Riley Weedman each finished with two points. Red Knights coach Ana Bowlsby wanted to see her team work on “valuing possession and trusting instincts when we play.”
Despite Wayzata holding a 20-11 shots edge, it was BSM coming through with a 9-7 win May 13 to bring a two-game losing streak to an abrupt end.
“Wayzata does a lot of things on the field well,” Bowlsby said about the section foe. “We have been working on the draw quite a bit, Wayzata is strong on the draw and has three very skilled midfielders.”
Eight Red Knights picked up at least a point with Wolfe leading the way with four points, including three assists. Peschel had a hat trick and Evens had three points including two goals. Ehlen had two assists.
Chanhassen gave the Red Knights its worst loss of the season in a 16-4 score May 4 coming nine days after a 7-6 loss to Rosemount on April 30.
The Storm went on an 11-0 run after Ehlen and Weedman gave BSM a 2-0 lead 2:31 into the contest.
“Both Rosemount and Chanhassen are well-coached,” Bowlsby said. “Rosemount was a tough game, they played well. It was an evenly-matched, fun game to play. The takeaway from Rosemount was that we are on the right track and can play with anyone when we keep our composure.”
The Storm caught BSM on a “bad day,” Bowlsby said. “Which was the wrong time to have a bad day for sure.”
That 11-2 lead held up through halftime as Chanhassen went on a 5-2 run in the second half. BSM’s Maddie Kaltas scored both second-half goals less than two minutes apart, four minutes into the second half. Goalie Brooke Nelson made eight saves and Lucy Hanson made four saves.
“They seized on our mistakes; we cannot turn the ball over against teams and come out with a W.”
Against Rosemount, BSM trailed 4-3 at the half as each team scored three times in the second half. Wolfe once again led the team with three goals and one assist while Ehlen finished with two goals and one assist. Evens had one goal as BSM held an 18-14 shots edge. Hanson made four saves while Nelson made three saves.
