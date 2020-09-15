All voters in Minnesota can vote early by absentee either in person or by mail for the Nov. 3 General Election.
The first day of in-person absentee voting is Friday, Sept. 18. All voters have at least one location where they can vote early in person with an absentee ballot. Depending on where they live, there may be additional locations.
Voters in Plymouth can vote in-person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday inside Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., as well as outside in a tent or curbside in their vehicle Sept. 21 to Oct. 23.
There is also an option of returning a ballot through the mail or through ballot drop-and-go at city hall. Get more information by calling 763-509-5000 or visiting plymouthmn.gov.
In Wayzata, voters can get more information about early in-person voting by calling 952-404-5300 or visiting wayzata.org. The city’s absentee in-person polling place is Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E.
Voters in Hennepin County can also vote at the Hennepin County Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sept. 18 to Oct. 23; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24; 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26-30; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
To vote absentee in person, voters must follow county or city COVID-19 policies including wearing a face covering and maintaining proper physical distancing at all times.
Due to COVID-19, voters are encouraged to vote absentee by mail. The application to request an absentee ballot is at mnvotes.org. To complete an online application, a voter must be eligible to register and vote in Minnesota, provide an email address and provide an identification number such as Minnesota driver’s license or ID card and last four digits of their Social Security Number.
A paper absentee ballot application is also available from the Secretary of State.
To be eligible to vote in Minnesota you must be at least 18 years old on Election Day; be a citizen of the United States; have resided in Minnesota for 20 days immediately preceding Election Day; have any felony conviction record discharged, expired or completed; not be under court-ordered guardianship where a court has revoked your voting rights; and not have been ruled legally incompetent by a court of law.
Info: sos.state.mn.us or 877-600-8683 (VOTE); hennepin.us/residents#elections, HC.Vote@hennepin.us or 612-348-5151
