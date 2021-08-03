The Plymouth Planning Commission unanimously voted July 21 to recommend approval of Parkera, a mixed-use development that would include the reguiding and rezoning of the Dundee Nursery site off Highway 55 and Rockford Road.
The applicant is proposing to demolish the existing Dundee Nursery buildings and construct a mixed-use development consisting of a 210-unit market rate apartment building, with 429 parking spaces; a 70,000 square-foot medical office building; and the reconfiguration of the Plymouth Presbyterian Church parking lot.
The plan consists of a four story multi-family unit building with 210 market-rate units ranging in size from studios to three-bedrooms and 10 townhomes. A 70,000-square-foot medical office building, housing Twin Cities Orthopedics is also proposed as part of the development. This would include physical therapy and athletic training, clinic, ambulatory surgery center, MRI suite and lodging suites.
Density, along with increased traffic are among the main concerns raised by residents.
However, city staff has noted that the site could accommodate up to 364 units under the requested mixed-use guiding, according to the density requirements.
Staff also noted the existing roadways are deemed as adequate and have the capacity to accommodate traffic from the development, as identified in a traffic study.
The traffic study did require the developer to restripe the westbound left-turn lane on Dunkirk Lane from Rockford Road (County Road 9) to the proposed frontage road, and safety improvements along Highway 55 are anticipated if TriState redevelops in the future.
A potential double left turn lane onto eastbound Highway 55 was investigated as part of potential mitigation during the traffic study. However, there was minimal benefit to the addition during the peak periods given the necessary changes to signal timing to accommodate dual left-turn lanes.
Planning Commissioner Michael Boo said the zoning change from commercial to mixed-use is an appropriate use of this location.
While the housing component does create traffic issues, it is an appropriate use of land, he said, adding “that one development is not going to carry that burden in terms of having an address, especially when we’re talking about Highway 55.”
Because this is a difficult intersection and roadway, “I don’t think that’s a cause to hold this development up. Because the impact is not so significant that it changes the dynamic that exists on that road and at that intersection,” he said.
Commissioner Bryan Oakley said he wishes there was a possibility of getting an affordable housing component into this development, but said the 2% of rent subsidy was “a pretty substantial margin.”
This is payment in lieu of actual units in which 2% of collected rents, approximately $117,000 annually, will go to the Plymouth HRA to be used to assist with other new or existing affordable housing projects, according to James Barnes, HRA director.
“I think that the developer has proposed an option that keeps them in the game without just turning their back on it entirely, and I appreciate that,” Oakley said of the rent subsidy.
As an environmental engineer, Oakley said he also appreciates sustainable development and what the developer has proposed.
“I’m really excited to see what this building ends up looking like,” he said.
The proposal includes a more environmentally sensitive fescue turf blend in lieu of traditional sod in the open space area to the north of the apartment building. A fescue turf blend is a no-mow lawn, also called an eco-lawn, is a drought tolerant, low-maintenance grass seed that needs mowing only once or twice a year.
Commissioner David Witte was also in support of the proposal but also shared concerns regarding pedestrian traffic. He suggested the construction of tunnels or bridges over Highway 55 to provide a safer crossing at that intersection.
The city council is scheduled to consider this proposal at its next meeting, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.
