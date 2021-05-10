Court charges accuse two Plymouth owners of restaurants in St. Louis Park and Edina of using software to commit tax fraud.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office filed a combined total of 46 felony counts against Plymouth residents Su Qian, 43, and Xu Sheng Wang, 45, along with Raku Sushi & Lounge, 5371 W. 16th St. in St. Louis Park.
Individuals who answered the phone at the restaurant on two separate calls directed requests for comment to a manager, who could be heard speaking to an employee during a third call before restaurant staff hung up the phone.
Investigators also investigated another Raku restaurant the Plymouth residents own in Edina, but court charges were not filed directly against that restaurant.
The county attorney’s office filed 16 felony counts against Qian, who also goes by the name Audrey, and 14 felony counts against Wang, who is also known as Jacky. All of the charges against Wang are directly related to tax fraud while Qian faces the same charges plus two additional counts of using automated sales suppression devices with the knowledge that they could be used to commit tax fraud or suppress sales.
The St. Louis Park restaurant faces 14 felony counts of failure to pay or collect sales taxes.
The first court appearances are scheduled 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.
“We intend to prove that this was a highly sophisticated scheme that ran for many years which cost the state more than a $200,000 in tax revenue,” County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. “The revenue department’s investigators did an excellent job of conducting a long, difficult investigation and these crimes occurred prior to the pandemic during robust economic times.”
Minnesota Revenue Commissioner Robert Doty said the use of sales suppression devices to under-report sales taxes harms restaurants that follow the law.
“Sales tax is a trust tax and when a restaurant breaks that trust, the department will take action to make sure Minnesotans can have confidence that the tax laws are being applied and enforced fairly for all businesses,” Doty said in the statement.
Allegations in court documents
Court documents provide this account of the allegations:
State investigators began examining the restaurants in St. Louis Park and Edina in March 2018 after an audit of the St. Louis Park restaurant found evidence of the use of a “zapper” device and underreporting of sales, the documents allege.
The complaints state that “the investigation revealed that Wang and Qian had lowered the taxable sales at both restaurants and provided the manipulated sales amounts to their accountant” for both businesses. The accountant relied on the fraudulent numbers Wang and Qian provided, resulting in misrepresented sales tax returns nearly every month between March 2016 and June 2017 for both restaurants, the documents allege.
A comparison of daily sales reports for the St. Louis Park restaurant to those Qian provided to auditors indicated that “the records showed different amounts of sales for the same days,” the charges say.
Two USB devices with software capable of suppressing sales records were found in Qian’s purse, the documents state.
Investigators discovered large withdrawals from bank and credit card accounts amounting to about $566,000 in 2016, about $500,000 in 2017 and about $103,000 in early 2018 “that did not appear to be related to payroll or identified as shareholder income,” the documents state.
“Wang and Qian completed most of these withdrawals,” according to the accounts.
Investigators compared records from merchant services at the two restaurants to the amount of sales that were actually reported. In July 2018, investigators executed search warrants at the homes of Wang, Qian and another partial owner, the two restaurants and the accounting office. During the search, they allegedly found the two USB drives that included a program called Happy World.exe “that can be used to suppress sales,” according to the documents.
“A notebook was found with information about the point of sale system, and on one page, the words ‘Happy World’ were written,” the documents state. “This was followed by written instructions to delete and remove selected orders and rearrange order numbers.”
Between March 2016 and May 2017, investigators allege that sales at the St. Louis Park restaurant had been under-reported by several thousand dollars nearly every month and by more than $25,500 in May 2017.
Databases from the point-of-sale systems seized from both the restaurants “showed evidence of sales suppression,” the documents state. While orders for DoorDash and other food delivery services may be voided to be paid later by the delivery companies, doing so leaves order lines in databases.
“However, through the use of a suppression sales device like Happy World, the user can delete whole line items and orders or reduce all sales by a specified percentage,” the documents say. “These types of alterations leave behind traces of evidence such as gaps in the order detail numbers and order times that do not make sense.”
Investigators say the Edina database indicated more than 76,000 missing line items during an approximately one-year period from mid-July 2017 to mid-July 2018, on average for more than $8 each. During the same period, investigators say nearly 289,000 line items for similar amounts disappeared from the St. Louis Park restaurant’s database.
The investigators also spoke to a man who the court documents say acknowledged selling point-of-sale systems to Qian “and gave her the instructions for the use of Happy World concerning the deleting of items and rearranging order numbers.”
The court document against Qian said that in April 2021 she denied using the Happy World program to modify sales reports at the restaurants. She said the man who sold the point-of-sale systems showed her and Wang how to use the Happy World program “but that she had no intention to use it and did not use it.” Qian also allegedly said that “she created a spreadsheet in which she had inflated the sales figures of the restaurants to show to a potential buyer for the restaurants, but a potential buyer was not found,” according to the charging document.
