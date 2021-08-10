PRISM is seeking donations of new school supplies for its annual Back to School Supply Drive.
Most desired items include quality backpacks, dry erase markers, lined paper, calculators, pencils and markers. The organization has also set up an online registry for donors to purchase needed items. To access the registry, visit linktr.ee/prismmpls.
Those who want to give a monetary donation should mark the donation for “Children’s Programs” to ensure it is used for the drive. Donations can be made online at prismmpls.org/donate.
Purchased items must be dropped off at PRISM’s Golden Valley location at 1220 Zane Avenue North by Monday, Aug. 16.
The drive will occur 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and Friday, Aug. 27, at PRISM.
Registration for the drive closes Monday, Aug. 16. Registered K-12 students must live in Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal or Plymouth east of Interstate 394. To register, text 763-308-4890 or email prism.signup@gmail.com.
