(PHOTO BY KRISTEN MILLER)
Dominium, the developer of the former Four Seasons mall site, is still working on funding before breaking ground. The Plymouth City Council approved plans for Dominium to construct three apartment buildings, two buildings with general/family affordable apartments totaling 163 units and a senior apartment building with 255 units. The plans also include four commercial buildings and a 229-stall park-and-ride ramp. According to Plymouth HRA Manager Jim Barnes, Dominium is still trying to be selected by the state for a bond allocation and is currently first on the list for the senior building and sixth on the list for the family building. At the time of approval, Dominium officials indicated demolition would begin some time this summer, with anticipated completion in or before 2022. “It is our best estimate that they will be able to have the senior financing in place and will begin sometime in the first quarter of 2021 with the hopes of securing the family financing in late summer early fall of 2021,” Barnes said. The 17-acre site has been vacant for about nine years, after failed redevelopment attempts by Walmart, the current owner, and later with the Agora project, another mixed-use development approved by the council in 2017.
