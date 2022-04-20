The indoor dog park at Brew Park Plymouth will include viewing areas where customers can sit and enjoy made-to-order food from the kitchen, bakery items, coffee, beer and wine while watching their dogs play.(Submitted image)
A unique new destination that’s sure to excite dog owners is planned to open in Plymouth soon.
Brew Park Plymouth will feature an indoor dog park complete with food and drink service when it opens this summer at an industrial office site at 2605 Fernbrook Ln. N.
Around a quarter of the 22,000-square-foot space will be used for the Brew Park, with another quarter designated for the Vet Partners Pet Retreat grooming and boarding area. The remaining space will be the new home of Vet Partners Pet Hospital, which will relocate from its current Vicksburg Lane location.
“The new entities are going to be daycare, boarding and the Brew Park, so it’s sort of a relocation and expansion project,” said veterinarian Angie Woodward, owner of Vet Partners and the new Brew Park Plymouth business.
The turf-covered indoor dog park will include viewing areas where customers can sit and enjoy made-to-order food from the kitchen, bakery items, coffee, beer and wine while watching their dogs play. Dogs will be off-leash and supervised by a Brew Park staff member.
“The turf area will be where the dogs can go with or without their owner. There will be ‘park rangers’ to supervise their play and promote positive play,” Woodward said.
The business owner said she hopes the concept, which has been in the works for more than a year, will prove to be a great option for dog owners to enjoy year-round.
“No matter the weather, people will always have a place to go,” she said.
Dogs will need to be registered with Brew Park and current on vaccinations to be admitted. For complete dog park rules, visit brewparkplymouth.com/park-rules.
Registered dogs will be admitted to the dog park on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations can also be made in advance.
Humans can enter the Brew Park for free, but admission is charged per dog with a max of two dogs per human. Pricing is available on a per-day basis, with monthly and annual memberships also available.
Woodward said the new space will also provide rental opportunities for special events like conferences, meetings and other private events.
Brew Park Plymouth is on track to open in mid-June to early July. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
