Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Wayzata), Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) and Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) have shared their priorities for the 2021 legislative session as representatives of District 44.
The district includes Plymouth, Minnetonka and Woodland. Klevorn represents House 44A, which includes a large portion of Plymouth. Acomb represents House 44B, which includes southwestern Plymouth, northern Minnetonka and Woodland.
The leaders have also provided their perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding reports of potential violence at the Minnesota Capitol as Inauguration Day approaches.
Ann Johnson Stewart
Question: What are your top priorities and goals heading into the legislative session?
Johnson Stewart: Learn the ropes quickly so I’m equipped to do the best possible work in service of SD44. Bring the hands-on expertise I’ve gained throughout my engineering career to the Transportation and Capital Investment committees. Advocate effectively for positive changes in education funding, environmental protections, and criminal justice reform, to name a few areas. Take as many meetings as my schedule allows to learn about the many issues that impact communities that I am new to.
Q: What do you believe should be the top priorities when planning the state’s budget?
Johnson Stewart: Budget responsibly, but not with austerity. Do not cut funds to the social services that are assisting our neighbors who have been hit the hardest by COVID and its economic effects, and in fact, address the new concerns (such as housing relief) that were made more visible during the pandemic. Maintain or increase education funding and support teachers and staff who are working even harder now to support students. Budget while remembering that short-term cuts always have long-term impacts, and work with experts to identify those impacts before cuts are made.
Q: Do you have any upcoming or current bills you are bringing forward?
Johnson Stewart: Currently, I’m also chief author of one of the clone “Prove it First” bills that require regulators of non-iron ore mines to demonstrate safe operation and closed maintenance without environmental contamination for 20 years. Note: Clone bills allow for more than five senators to carry a bill, and this one is very important to me, so I’m glad to support it.
I am also the chief author of a bill that would fund the I-494 Corridor Commission’s work over the next two years to promote and facilitate telework in the communities along our 494 corridor. This will be important in reducing demand on a busy highway corridor that is already built-out to three lanes in both directions.
I will also be championing a bill relating to highway work zone safety, and have signed onto a bill that allows for urban septic tank owners to participate in a state-sponsored loan program for maintenance of those tanks. I am preparing several bills that will fund a variety of infrastructure repairs, support transportation and transit systems throughout Minnesota, and protect our groundwater and soil. I will be working with members of the blind and disabled community to address the inequities in their wages.
Q: Would you share some comments and perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding the reports that protests and potential violence could erupt at the state Capitol building as we approach Inauguration Day.
Johnson Stewart: I’m deeply disappointed by the political violence and dangerous rhetoric we’ve experienced since the conclusion of November’s election, particularly given that much of it has emanated from, or been otherwise encouraged by, the president and many members of Congress and state legislatures. There is simply no doubt that the election was free and fair, and it’s clear that President-elect Biden did indeed defeat President Trump, so I’m disheartened by the opportunistic and cynical lies that have been told and supported by so many leaders.
Minnesotans are, of course, free to protest whenever they wish and for whatever cause they wish, but our state Capitol must remain free from violence as we approach and move beyond Inauguration Day. The governor and his administration have been working closely with the legislature and the State Patrol to secure the Capitol complex throughout the upcoming weeks, and I’m confident that our public servants will be appropriately protected and will be able to continue the business of the state without interruption.
Stewart invites correspondence via email at sen.ann.johnson.stewart@senate.mn, or calls to her office at 651-296-9261.
Patty Acomb
Question: What are your top priorities and goals heading into the legislative session?
Acomb: My top priority this session is protecting the health, safety and economic security of Minnesotans. I am committed to ensuring that everyone has access to affordable health care, good schools and economic opportunity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q: What do you believe should be the top priorities when planning the state’s budget?
Acomb: Our top priority when planning the state’s budget should be investing in the things that will help Minnesotans make it through this pandemic and thrive after it ends. I believe we should take a balanced approach and use our resources to invest in people and provide opportunity. Cutting critical services and neglecting the most vulnerable Minnesotans won’t make us a stronger or more successful state.
Q: Do you have any current or upcoming bills you are bringing forward?
Acomb: This session, I am championing legislation to reduce the cost of health care and remove barriers that prevent Minnesotans from accessing the high-quality care they deserve. I am also authoring a series of renewable energy bills, including Solar on Schools legislation that would reduce costs and provide educational opportunities for students and community members.
Q: What do you expect will be the most significant decisions the Minnesota Legislature will face related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Acomb: While I hope we are nearing the end of this pandemic, we are focused on meeting the needs of Minnesotans and ensuring families, businesses and communities can recover. The goal is to protect the progress we’ve made and to quickly and equitably deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to every Minnesotan who wants one so our state can begin reopening safely and Minnesotans can resume their typical activities as soon as possible.
Q: Would you share perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding the reports that protests and potential violence could erupt at the state Capitol building as we approach Inauguration Day?
Violence and threats of violence are unacceptable. However, they will not deter me or my colleagues from doing the work that Minnesotans elected us to do. I am focused on serving the people of Minnetonka, Plymouth and Woodland.
Acomb invites constituents to contact her at rep.patty.acomb@house.mn or 651-296-9934.
Ginny Klevorn
Question: What are your top priorities and goals heading into the legislative session?
Klevorn: With nearly one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, our families, businesses, workers and students are still left in limbo. My top priority is finding more local and bipartisan recovery strategies for our Plymouth businesses and families who have been harmed by the impacts of this global public health crisis. In the Minnesota House, we will be taking a close look at assistance recently enacted by the federal government last month and examining how to best allocate and distribute those resources directly to those who need it the most.
Another significant priority will be continuing our work to improve swiftness and efficiency of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution for Minnesotans with the new Biden administration.
Q: What do you believe should be the top priorities when planning the state’s budget?
Klevorn: It’s critical that we approach our budget work with a unified goal across party lines: working together to support one another and meeting the needs of our families, businesses, workers, health care providers and students, now and post-pandemic. We can achieve this through prioritizing the things we value as Minnesotans: ensuring our kids have equitable access to a quality education; our families can get the health care they need at a price they can afford; and our businesses (especially our mom and pop shops in Plymouth) have the financial relief and assistance they need to weather the challenging economic conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesotans need investments in the things that will help them make it through this crisis and thrive after it.
I believe our state budget is a moral blueprint in how we map out a continued relief and recovery plan for our state and community. Anything is possible and Minnesotans are looking to us for help in these difficult times.
Q: Do you have any current or upcoming bills you are bringing forward?
Klevorn: While addressing COVID-19’s impacts continues to be at the forefront of our work, it’s important to identify what we’ll need in Plymouth to keep our community strong and moving forward post-pandemic. Currently, I’ve authored two bills; the first would provide a refundable construction exemption to update our Plymouth fire stations, and the second would provide funding to analyze alternative transit service improvement on Highway 55. I am also working to address the needs around County Road 47, putting this safety issue forward in our city.
Q: What do you expect will be the most significant decisions the Minnesota Legislature will face related to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Klevorn: I think the biggest challenge the Minnesota Legislature will face related to COVID-19 will be some who choose to prematurely draw lines in the sand when we’re considering significant recovery policies that merit discussion. We are seeing some of the worst political divisiveness in our country’s history and it’s our responsibility as state lawmakers to work together and lead with integrity, compassion, and civility, especially during a global pandemic. I’m committed to this work and will continue to listen first and collaborate with my colleagues both democrats and republicans to deliver the bipartisan solutions Plymouth needs and deserves.
Q: Would you share some comments and perspective on the current state of affairs, particularly regarding the reports that protests and potential violence could erupt at the state Capitol building as we approach Inauguration Day.
Violence is never an acceptable answer, and the toxic rhetoric that fueled the rioting has no place in our political discourse.
Elected officials have a responsibility to be careful with their word choice. We are obligated to work for the good of our people and our state. Minnesotans are counting on us to deliver the legislative support they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and recover from it; rioting and destructive behavior must not be a barrier in achieving the results Plymouth needs and deserves.
Klevorn can be contacted at rep.ginny.klevorn@house.mn or 651-296-5511.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.