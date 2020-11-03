vote2020.TIF
Ann Johnson Stewart

Unofficial results from the Secretary of State show Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Plymouth) has won Senate District 44 with 58.7% of the votes.

Republican challenger Greg Pulles of Plymouth received 41.1% of votes.

House District 44A

Ginny Klevorn

Ginny Klevorn has been reelected to serve House District 44A. 

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State for House District 44A, which represents the northwest portion of Plymouth, show incumbent Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) winning the election with 59.6% of votes. Her challenger Perry Nouis (R-Plymouth) received 40.2% of votes.

House District 44B

Rep. Patty Acomb

State Rep. Patty Acomb has been reelected to House District 44B, which includes northern Minnetonka, part of Plymouth and Woodland.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State for House District 44B show incumbent Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) has been re-elected with 62% of the votes. Gary Porter (R-Plymouth) received 37% of the votes.

