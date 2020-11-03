Unofficial results from the Secretary of State show Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Plymouth) has won Senate District 44 with 58.7% of the votes.
Republican challenger Greg Pulles of Plymouth received 41.1% of votes.
House District 44A
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State for House District 44A, which represents the northwest portion of Plymouth, show incumbent Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) winning the election with 59.6% of votes. Her challenger Perry Nouis (R-Plymouth) received 40.2% of votes.
House District 44B
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State for House District 44B show incumbent Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) has been re-elected with 62% of the votes. Gary Porter (R-Plymouth) received 37% of the votes.
