After redistricting, Senate District 42 will now represents a majority of Plymouth and Medicine Lake.

Candidates in the Senate District 42 race include Paul Hillen for the Republican party and Bonnie Westlin for the DFL. Candidates for House District 42A are Kathy Burkett (Republican) and Ned Carroll (DFL), and the candidates for House District 42B are Ginny Klevorn (DFL) and Jackie Schroeder (Republican).

