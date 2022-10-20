After redistricting, Senate District 42 will now represents a majority of Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
Candidates in the Senate District 42 race include Paul Hillen for the Republican party and Bonnie Westlin for the DFL. Candidates for House District 42A are Kathy Burkett (Republican) and Ned Carroll (DFL), and the candidates for House District 42B are Ginny Klevorn (DFL) and Jackie Schroeder (Republican).
Minnesota Senate District 42 was redrawn earlier this year to include 21 precincts in Plymouth and one in Maple Grove. It also include all of Medicine Lake.
House District 42A includes the portions of Plymouth south of Highway 55 and west of Vicksburne Lane along with a small part of southern Maple Grove. House District 42B includes portions of Plymouth north of Highway 55 and east of Vicksburg Lane as well as Medicine Lake.
The candidates who receive the most votes in this election will serve in the Senate or House respectively for the next term, which begins in January.
The general election in Plymouth will be held on Nov. 8.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, with absentee voting available for earlier participation. Due to redistricting, more information about polling locations, registration, and eligibility can be found at plymouthmn.gov/election.
Questionnaires were sent to all candidates. Below are their responses.
House District 42A
Kathy Burkett
Biographical Information: U of M, and audited classes at University of St. Thomas. Supervisor of Corporate Store Division IDQ, International Volunteer (China & Holy Lands), Eight Days of Hope, Wayzata Schools, Multiple Churches, Wayzata ECFE Executive Committee & Community Ed Services Executive Committee-both multiple terms, Befrienders Ministry, Ronald McDonald House, Youth for Understanding International Exchange Student Program-Area Rep. I have focused all of my adult life on bettering lives of others.
MPPOA-Police Endorsed. I loved growing up and raising our family in Plymouth, and the Wayzata school’s area. This has been home and my stomping grounds for 50 years. Less than 15 years ago Plymouth ranked as the #1 place in America to live, yet with what we are experiencing now, I want that Plymouth back. I knew I needed to jump in.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
While talking with constituents, the top 3 concerns continue to be the steep increased crime in Plymouth, and Maple Grove increased cost of living and the declines in education and transparency. I will support legislation 1.) Ensuring that crime has consequences and ending arrest and release making our lives and neighborhoods safe and secure, 2.) Reducing unnecessary and burdensome taxes and eliminating the tax on social security benefits, 3.) Always putting families first so that Plymouth, Maple Grove, and our Minnesota way of life is here for our children and grandchildren.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I served on the Wayzata CES Executive Committee and the ECFE Executive Committee for multiple terms each. I have decades of experience working with women and families with children at risk, problem solving with international students, host families, challenges of the elderly etc. The key in situations is finding common ground, setting goals and execute towards success.
Ned Carroll
Biographical Information: Married with three children.
Education: Bachelor’s degree, economics and political science, Cornell College; Master’s degree, public policy analysis, Rutgers University; Juris Doctorate, University of Iowa
Occupation: Attorney. 28-year Plymouth resident.
Community/civic organizations involvement: Current Plymouth Council Member At-Large; deputy mayor, 2019; council coordinating representative to Plymouth Planning Commission; past chair Plymouth Parks and Recreation Commission; past commissioner, Shinglecreek Watershed Management Commission; volunteer, Plymouth “Fire and Ice” Carnival; past chair Wayzata Schools Early Childhood Family Education Board (ECFE); parent volunteer, Gleason Lake Elementary, Wayzata West Middle School; Wayzata High School Board member and coach Wayzata Girls Basketball Association (WGBA); Basilica Block Party and church volunteer; Eagle Scout
It has been a privilege and honor to be elected twice At-Large to the Plymouth City Council. Due to legislative redistricting following the 2020 census, Plymouth has an open seat, which is District 42A. I want to continue representing our community in the Legislature and work on the issues that are important to us. More than my opponent, I have the experience that matters and the leadership that counts. I have served our community in a variety of ways. I have been involved in multiple activities and efforts with a number of organizations, including our schools, youth athletics, civic organizations, and churches. My background and training make me uniquely qualified, compared to my opponent, to continue successfully serving our legislative district. I look forward to the opportunity and ask for your vote.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
Public safety, education, infrastructure, environment. I plan to address them by listening to the members of our community and others involved with a particular issue to develop a clear understanding of the issue and seek the appropriate solution.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I listen to and try to understand such an opposing viewpoint. By doing so, we may be able to find common ground and an agreeable resolution may be reached.
House District 42B
Ginny Klevorn
Biographical Information: B.S. business administration, St. Louis University; State Representative (two terms); professional mediator, conflict resolution expert; Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility executive board member; and member of Minnesota FBI Civil Rights Advisory Group. Former guardian ad litem for children in need of protection.
For many years prior to my service in the legislature, I served our community as a volunteer advocating for our neighbors, community and our schools. Our community had needs that were not being met by the legislature: bonding, school funding and infrastructure. In my four years in office, I’ve worked hard to deliver results in these areas. Our community is now receiving a return on its tax dollars. Examples of my work include funding of special education, which had been languishing; bonding for the Plymouth Community Center expansion; funding for Highway 55 BRT analysis; funding for capital improvements to the PIC, and expansion & renovation of two Plymouth Fire Stations. While police are primarily funded through City property taxes, 2-3% of their funding came from legislative funding, I supported. With recent SCOTUS decisions, there is now work to be done to protect women’s reproductive rights, public school funding and preserve our democracy.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
Our conversations drive my work at the capitol. Whether working with the city, schools, businesses or families, most people or entities know what they need and my job is to listen and do what I can to help support the success of our community as a whole, while utilizing public dollars for the public good. You can only spend a dollar once, it must create a positive impact or it needs to be preserved. Much of the work I have done is in the areas of public education, public infrastructure and solving problems brought to me by our businesses and families. My philosophy is to listen, learn and take appropriate action to deliver results.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
It begins with mutual respect. In order to work together, you must be able to respectfully hear other points of view. Where views diverge is the opportunity for growth. I see disagreement as a starting point of the conversation. Understanding of how someone gets to their view often leads to understanding where we can go together. I respect, listen, learn, and lead.
Jackie Schroeder
Biographical Information: Born and raised in Minnesota; B.A. finance, UST, St. Paul, MN - graduated magnum cum laude
Financial analyst and former small business owner, wife of 27 years, mother of seven. I have years of experience in both my personal and professional life of navigating relationships and serving others. Customer service is king and I will continue that in the service of District 42B.
I decided to run for office because I love the state of Minnesota and the Plymouth community, but - like many of you- have seen radical changes forced upon us the past few years and am worried because things are looking a lot more like California than Minnesota. Crime and the cost of living are out of control, proficiency and graduation rates in our schools are plummeting, and our standard of living is declining. The extreme DFL agenda is failing and I’m running to make a positive change for Plymouth.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
My priorities are Crime, Education and the Economy. Crime: Being the mother of a MPLS Police Sergeant, I am keenly aware of crime in our communities and the challenges the police force is experiencing. I will fully support the police with the funding and training to keep our communities safe. I will be tough on crime by enforcing existing laws, end arrest and release, increase penalties for violent crimes, and end “no cash bail”. Education: I will ensure schools are focused on academic excellence and end ideologies and activism in curriculum, support curricula transparency and parental involvement, and advocate for school choice. Economy: Minnesotans are facing increasing costs for gas, food and everyday living while state government has a $9.3 billion surplus. I will fight for permanent income tax relief and end the taxation on Social Security income for seniors, in addition to demanding accountability in government spending.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
Being a small business owner, I have resolved many issues that naturally come up with customers and vendors. My business was known for it’s customer service and our ability to solve problems. My husband and I have raised sevenchildren, so opposing viewpoints were always worked through. Everyone has a story. Listening and empathizing with them, goes a long way to finding solutions.
Senate District 42
Paul Hillen
Biographical Information: Paul Hillen is a 21-year resident of Plymouth where he and wife Karen raised their four children. Paul is a volunteer for youth, disabled, and seniors, and is Board Chair of Living Well Disability Services providing housing for disabled adults. Paul is a 36-year business professional who spent most of his career in global roles at Cargill and Procter & Gamble, is currently a small business owner, and authored the leadership book How Goodness Pays.
Minnesota is at a crossroads. Inflation is out of control, crime is at historic levels, our schools in Minnesota have declining proficiency rates and a widening achievement gap, and many of our seniors struggle to make ends meet. As a 21-year resident of Plymouth, I could no longer sit back and watch us continue to do the same things and expect different results. We need a change from the current policies that have given us these problems. Many of my long-time neighbors urged me to run, so I decided it is time to put my experience to use to help my neighbors and state.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
First Safety. I will work to (a) ensure that existing laws are enforced, (b) stop the arrest and release and no cash bail policies, (c) fully fund and support the police, (d) create a juvenile justice system that teaches kids to be responsible for their actions, and helps get them back on track, and (e) make schools safe.
Second Prioritize School & Children. We must reverse the decline in student test scores and the increase in the achievement gap by creating a focus on core academics & evidence-based methods, (b) eliminating political, ideological, & opinion-based curriculum, allowing parents to raise their kids, and (c) pushing for legislative approval of academic standards. Third, Address the High Cost of Living. I will work to reduce our state income and gas taxes, (b) eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits, (c) return the current state surplus to the taxpayers, (d) oppose over-reaching emission standards that could raise the gas price as much as $2 / gallon, and (e) reduce the burdens on businesses to create economic growth, while at the same time stimulating the supply of goods so as to attack inflation.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
As a 36-year business professional who has conducted business in over 50 countries, I have experience solving big, complex problems and working effectively with people of differing cultures, value systems, and viewpoints. I pride myself in bringing people together through innovative approaches. I do not turn a difference of opinion into a personal matter.
Bonnie Westlin
Biographical Information: I am a single mom of two adult sons and two wonderful granddaughters. I have lived in the Northwest metro for nearly 50 years. I am a family law attorney and mediator and I have run my own law practice for 20 years. I am active in my communities including my synagogue where I serve as a member of the board of trustees. I love this community; I will work hard as your state senator.
I’m running for office because I want to ensure that Senate District (SD) 42 remains an amazing place to live and raise a family. I have lived in the area for most of my life and my kids attended both Robbinsdale and Osseo schools. I have seen how this area has grown from mostly farmland to thriving, vibrant suburbs. I am running to represent the people and the values of our community in SD 42: great public schools for our children, affordable healthcare and prescription drug coverage, sensible gun violence measures, living wage jobs and access to reproductive healthcare without government interference.
What are your key issues and how do you plan to address them?
Every day I have conversations with voters and my priorities are the same as theirs: protecting safe and legal access to abortion; supporting a vibrant economy and affordable prices for all Minnesotans, including affordable healthcare; and funding our public schools so we can increase teacher pay and hire more counselors, nurses and staff. Our economy needs to work for everyone. Our children deserve a public education that supports their ability to learn and our teachers deserve a system that allows them to focus on teaching. Minnesotans want their officials to preserve our rights and freedoms, to protect our democracy and reject extremism. When I am elected, I will do just that. I will work hard to build consensus and to serve our community in the Legislature.
How have you worked to resolve issues with those who have an opposing viewpoint in the past?
I work every single day as a family law attorney to reach compromises among parties that have deep personal conflicts with one another. As a mediator and negotiator, I work to help people view the conflict from a different perspective and arrive at creative solutions. I will bring this skillset to Saint Paul as a legislator. The people of SD 42 and of Minnesota deserve to have legislators who work across the aisle to find common ground on issues that matter to our state. I will work to ensure that issues of critical importance receive hearings and votes, that negotiations are held in good faith, and that we are seeking compromise.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.