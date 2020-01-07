Plymouth residents can now learn more about the city’s history, dating back to its first settlers in the 1850s, with “Plymouth-Images of America,” a recently published book aimed “to bridge Plymouth’s past with its present, connecting the city’s newest pioneers with those who founded it so many years ago.”
Throughout its 127 pages, readers will find stories and photographs of the community’s early days and facts that many people may not realize about Plymouth, including that it consisted of mainly farmland until the 1950s.
The book is compiled by Natasha Thoreson, former Plymouth History Center director, and Sarah Winans, a city resident and Plymouth Historical Society volunteer. The forward is written by Mayor Jeff Wosje.
“We view this book as an opportunity to tie all the ‘shiny little threads’ of Plymouth’s story into a narrative and to showcase how history is shaped by people who believe in the betterment of local community,” Winans said, referencing a New York Times letter published just as they were finishing the book that captures the meaning of an Arcadia Images of America book.
“Plymouth’s story is those who walked across the floor of Dan Parker’s house in 1884 signaling an affirmative vote for a town hall, who voted on school bond issues and started businesses, who believed in the transformation of lives at Mission Farms, and who make community events like Music in Plymouth and the Fire & Ice Festival possible,” Winans said.
It was for that reason they chose this statement for the book’s dedication page: “This book about Plymouth’s past is dedicated to those who shape its future.”
With a master’s degree in history and experience writing K-12 social studies curriculum, Winans originally set out to develop lesson plans on the history of Plymouth but realized there was no well-developed narrative of Plymouth’s story, she said.
That’s when she teamed up with Thoreson to compile the book, which is published by Arcadia Publishing.
She began reading what the historical society had on file, including newsletters, web content, family histories and binders of The Plymouth Voter, an independent newspaper published in the 1950-70s. She also read old Wayzata School District yearbooks, countless obituaries, family histories and memoirs.
They created a timeline of Plymouth’s history and added photos to help tell the story. The book’s five chapters feature some of the first settlers who came to Plymouth in the 1850s.
While many of the historical society photographs were in a digital format, the vast majority hadn’t been scanned at the quality required for publication. Therefore, the Plymouth Lions Club donated a scanner, while volunteers helped scan the original photos that would be used for the book.
In many cases, the original photo was not in the history center’s collection and needed to be located, such was the case for the photo of the “Plymouth Rock.” This photo was found in the archives of the Plymouth Police Department while Winans was interviewing longtime Plymouth Police officer Joel Franz.
The original Plymouth rock, which is not shown in the book, was chosen in a contest as part of Plymouth’s 1976 bicentennial festivities to highlight the connection between the original Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts and Plymouth. The winner was selected for the Lions Club City Center monument.
In 1980, a Plymouth rock contender (shown on Page 126) was lifted into place at First Bank’s Four Seasons branch. It weighed 150 tons and was known as the “Stadium Boulder,” a 1.8 billion-year-old boulder pulled from the future site of the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome.
When asked about some other unique aspects Winans learned about Plymouth, she replied:
“While there are a few larger-than-life figures in the book such as Jonas Howe (civic leader, artist and founder of the State School for the Deaf in Faribault) or Curt Carlson (founder of Carlson Companies), some of the most vivacious personalities emerged in unexpected places. My favorite was the diary of 13-year old Alma Creelman, recorded in 1893. Alma describes Minnesota winters, including the historic April 1893 snowstorm, in such a familiar, charming way that you can almost imagine a student today writing the same thing-although she adds that the horses were belly deep in snow.”
Mission Farms deserves its own book because of the way it changed lives through the decades, Winans said. Missions Farms became the model for Depression-era transient camps, providing food, shelter and meaningful work on the farm.
“The postcard images from the camp at Mission Farms are fascinating, and so many of the buildings on the camp reflect the commitment to transformation. One of the more interesting examples is the Tabernacle at Mission Farms. It was built in part from the bricks of the National Hotel known for its extravagant restaurant and prohibition raids,” she explained.
The book is available at Amazon, Arcadia Publishing and Barnes & Noble. All proceeds from book sales are being donated to the Plymouth Historical Society.
